Mallard Creek Polymers Launches Rovene® 4047, an APEO-Free Emulsion Polymer for PSA Applications
Mallard Creek Polymers has developed Rovene® 4047, their latest pressure-sensitive adhesive styrene-butadiene emulsion polymer.UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers has developed Rovene® 4047, their latest pressure-sensitive adhesive styrene-butadiene emulsion polymer. This alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO)-free polymer is designed for use in tapes, label, and flooring adhesives applications.
Mallard Creek Polymers, LLC (MCP) has developed Rovene® 4047, APEO-free, very soft styrene-butadiene emulsion polymer for pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) applications designed for use in tapes, label, and construction applications with excellent water resistance.
Rovene® 4047 has a thermal glass transition temperature, Tg, of -35 °C and delivered at 51% solids with moderate viscosity. The complete technical data information is on the company's Technical Data Sheet.
According to the company, Rovene® 4047 offers exceptional high peel and tack comparable to typical acrylic polymers' performance. In addition, a styrene-butadiene polymer provides excellent water resistance with low water uptake
or whitening. It also exhibits good shear performance, which offers good room for formulation with a dispersion tackifier to increase its tack and peel further.
While Rovene® 4047 is a high-solids PSA product, MCP also carries other Rovene products with a wide range of PSA performances and solid levels. Check out the adhesives selection guide for more information. The company also continues to increase its lines of PSA products in its portfolio.
For more information, visit www.mcpolymers.com or email info@mcpolymers.com for free samples.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions, including styrene-butadiene, acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their markets include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company's website at www.mcpolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, don't hesitate to get in touch with email info@mcpolymers.com.
LaTosha Davis
Mallard Creek Polymers
+1 877-240-0171
info@mcpolymers.com