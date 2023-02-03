Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,658 in the last 365 days.

Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, FEB. 2, 2023

CONTACT:

Andrea Ashby, director 
NCDA&CS Public Affairs      
 919-707-3004; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year

 

Photo of Flowers Timber Company owners and Ag Commissioner Steve Troxler

Pictured, left to right, Jeremy Flowers, operated of Flowers Timber Company; Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler; Arnold Flowers, who started the Flowers Timber Company; and Michelle Wang, NCDA&CS International Marketing Specialist.

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today recognized Flowers Timber Company of Seven Springs as the 2022 Exporter of the Year. The announcement was made at the 17th Annual Ag Development Forum hosted by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and held in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show.

“We are proud to recognize Jeremy Flowers and Flowers Timber Company as Exporter of the Year,” Troxler said. “Flowers Timber Company actively participates with the department’s international marketing programs and works hard to expand its export opportunities. In 2022, the company experienced $15 million in exports. Annually, the company averages $10 to $12 million in exports.”

Forestry exports are significant for the state. In total, the forest products industry had a $32.8 billion economic impact in 2020, with the export of forestry products topping around $1.2 billion annually.
Flowers Timber Company is a second-generation forestry supplier and sawmill that was started in 1976. It exports logs to China, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Cambodia and Spain.
“Flowers Timber Company is also a great partner with our International Marketing team, offering helpful market insights and feedback, ensuring that we have a strong and effective international marketing program that serves the business needs of our lumber companies,” Troxler said.


-aea-1

 

 

You just read:

Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.