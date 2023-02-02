Submit Release
Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Jakarta, Indonesia, for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat, 3 to 4 February 2023

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat from 3 to 4 February in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is the first in a series of high-level meetings that Indonesia will be hosting as the 2023 ASEAN Chair under the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”.

 

The Foreign Ministers will discuss ASEAN’s priorities for the year, take stock of ASEAN’s Community-building efforts and cooperation with external partners, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

2 FEBRUARY 2023

