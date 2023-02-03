Arrest Made in a Homicide: Inside of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, 1400 Block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, inside of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station.

At approximately 9:19 am, MPD First District officers responded to 1400 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots directly outside of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a gunfire on the sidewalk. Officers then entered the Metro Station and located two adult male shooting victims.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect was on a Metrobus, at the listed location, when he brandished a handgun and engaged in an altercation with an adult male victim. After the suspect and victim exited the bus, the suspect discharged the handgun striking the victim. This victim left the scene and notified police of the event. This victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After shooting the victim mentioned above, the suspect then entered the Potomac Avenue Metro Station and fired the handgun, striking the second victim. The suspect then pointed the handgun at a female and a verbal exchange ensued. At this time, the decedent, who was a WMATA employee, attempted to intervene. The suspect fired the handgun striking the decedent. The suspect then entered an occupied Metro rail car. After a brief period of time, passengers were able to disarm the suspect. The suspect was detained by responding officers.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, there were initial reports of a fourth victim with a minor gunshot wound to the hand. During the investigation, it was determined the victim sustained a laceration and the injury was not as a result of gunfire.

The decedent has been identified as 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, of Silver Spring, MD.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, Kidnapping while Armed and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

Anyone who may have been in the Potomac Avenue Metro Station and witnessed any portion of the offense is encouraged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

