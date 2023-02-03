Arrests Made in Armed Robbery Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Armed Robbery offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts. The offenses are listed below:

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, in the 2800 block of 23 rd Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-171-269

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm, in the 3000 block of 22 nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-172-836

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, in the 4900 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-178-293

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:20 am, in the 4900 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-178-430

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, in the 5000 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-185-048

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, in the 500 block of 49 th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-185-093

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 1:12 pm, in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-005-200

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 19-year-old Rodney McDow, of Southeast, DC, was charged with the above offenses. He was additionally charged, at the time of arrest, with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fugitive from Justice.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-002-690

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:10 pm, in the 3900 block of 9th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-003-709

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 33-year-old Melvin Plowden, of Southeast, DC, was charged with the two above offenses. He was additionally charged, at the time of arrest, with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Additionally, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 21-year-old Deyon Ross, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Probation Violation.