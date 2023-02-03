Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 900 Block of 24th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 900 block of 24th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:26 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/53_G3QvKczM

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.