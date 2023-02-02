Submit Release
Governor Newsom on Fifth Circuit Court Ruling Allowing Domestic Violence Abusers to Possess Guns

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the federal law that prohibits those with domestic violence restraining orders from possessing guns:

“Now, a federal appeals court has ruled domestic abusers have the right to carry firearms. Where is the line? Who’s next?

“Judge Cory Wilson, Judge James Ho, and Judge Edith Jones.

“These three zealots are hellbent on a deranged vision of guns for all, leaving government powerless to protect its people. This is what the ultra-conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court wants. It’s happening, and it’s happening right now.

“Wake up, America – this assault on our safety will only accelerate. This is serious – and it’s coming to California. We are probably only weeks away from another activist judge, Judge Roger Benitez, striking down California’s bans on assault weapons and large capacity magazines. California will continue to fight against these extremist judges to protect our residents’ right to be free from gun violence.”

