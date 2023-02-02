HIDOE News Release: 87 Hawai‘i public school educators earn, renew NBCT certification
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) is celebrating 83 of its teachers statewide who have earned or renewed their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification – a recognition for meeting the highest standards for teaching.
A ceremony was held Wednesday evening at the Hawai‘i State Capitol with special guests including Gov. Josh Green, Superintendent Keith Hayashi, Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong, HIDOE’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year Michael Ida, legislators and representatives from the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association.
To earn or retain this certification, educators must be up to date with the latest strategies and best practices in education. It is a rigorous process that can take anywhere from one to three years and involves applicants submitting a comprehensive portfolio. The renewal process is just as demanding, requiring teachers to demonstrate professional growth.
“National Board Certified Teachers elevate not only their own skills, but help to improve their school and other schools across the state,” Superintendent Hayashi said. “The outstanding work of our individual teachers help to guide our schools, programs and priorities, and we are extremely grateful to have these teachers leading our Hawaii public school system forward.”
Hawai‘i is consistently ranked among the top states in the nation for the percentage of National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) and boasts one of the fastest growing populations of NBCT educators. There are currently 383 active HIDOE teachers with this certification.
“The decision to pursue National Board Certification is not taken lightly. Teachers, who already have so many responsibilities on a daily basis, choose to add to the work they are doing to benefit their profession and their students,” said Logan Okita, an NBCT at Nimitz Elementary and vice president of the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association. Okita said national data show students with National Board Certified teachers often achieve gains equivalent to 1.5 months of additional learning.
Congratulations to the following Hawai‘i public school teachers who received or renewed their certification:
Hawai‘i Island (17)
- Robyn Amana, Kea‘au Elementary
- Gigi Goochey, Kealakehe High
- Shana Kiriu, Kea‘au High
- Shelby Loo, Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School
- Jacqueline Kubo Luna, Kapi‘olani Elementary
- Maegan MacGregor, Waikōloa Elementary and Middle
- Nauileiilima Murphy, Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School
- Kerry Ogawa, Mountain View Elementary
- Amy Pankowski, Keonepoko Elementary
- Malia Perry, Waiākea Elementary
- Pascale Pinner, Hilo Intermediate
- Susanna Rivera, Kea‘au Elementary
- Shelley Roberg, Holualoa Elementary
- Aysha Spencer, Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate
- Samantha Tomori, Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Area
- Christina Vien, Kealakehe Elementary
- Heather Wickersham, Konawaena High
Kaua‘i (4)
- Caroline Freudig, Kalaheo Elementary
- Summer Holwegner, Kaumuali‘i Elementary
- Kathy Shibuya, Kaumuali‘i Elementary
- Doreen Stone, Kaumuali‘i Elementary
Maui County (11)
- Malia Draper, Waihe‘e Elementary
- Caroline Flynn, Kamali‘i Elementary
- Beth Fobbe-Wills, Kahului Elementary
- Bo Kim-Bautista, Wailuku Elementary
- Kristi Nitta, Lihikai Elementary
- Lianne Otani-Nakagawa, Maui District Office
- Hannibal Starbuck, Baldwin High
- Elizabeth Toba, Pu‘u Kukui Elementary
- Maile Viela, Waihe‘e Elementary
- Andrea Yuen, Kaunakakai Elementary
- Victoria Zupancic, Lahainaluna High
O‘ahu (55)
- Maria Bernard-Reantaso, Moanalua High
- Griffin Bolan, Wai‘anae High
- Michelle Carlson, Daniel K. Inouye Elementary
- Dustin Chang, Pearl Harbor Elementary
- Tanya Cobbin, Waipahu High
- Jennifer Davis, ‘Aikahi Elementary
- Cindy Deuz, Red Hill Elementary
- Jason Duncan, Mililani High
- Lisa Espiritu, Nimitz Elementary
- Eleyne Fia, Campbell High
- Jill Fletcher, Kapolei High
- Cathy Lynne Fong, Liholiho Elementary
- Keisha Funaki, Lā‘ie Elementary
- Holland Henderson, Castle High
- Jami Higashi Lee, Pearl City High
- Dayna Hironaka, Kahalu‘u Elementary
- Lisa Hyatt, Kahuku High and Intermediate
- Michael Ibara, Kalākaua Middle
- Tracy Kaichi, Waipahu High
- Mara Kaizawa Hiramoto, McKinley HIgh
- Naomi Kamauoha, Lincoln Elementary
- Dawn Kanoho, Momilani Elementary
- Suanne Kim, Pālolo Elementary
- Rayna Kinoshita, Pearl Harbor Elementary
- Carolyn Kirio, Farrington High
- Matthew Lawrence, Waikīkī Elementary
- Ferozah MacKenzie, Kalihi Kai Elementary
- Mary Matsukawa, Kailua High
- Erin Mendelson, Helemano Elementary
- Nikki Morishige, Waiāhole Elementary
- Lisa Nakama, Momilani Elementary
- Amber O’Riley, Kahuku High and Intermediate
- Kalelani Kay Ogata, Lincoln Elementary
- Lisa Oka, Moanalua High
- Troy Okamoto, Radford High
- Raylene Peters, Kailua High
- Jessica Piiohia, Mālama Honua Public Charter School
- Jillian Przygodzinski, Ali‘iolani Elementary
- Catherine Ritti, Farrington High
- Christina Russo, Campbell High
- Tammy Sanekane, Fern Elementary
- Jennifer Sato, Kūhiō Elementary
- Mary Shire, ‘Aiea Intermediate
- Amy Shishido, Kawananakoa Middle
- Hwa Hee Sohn, Office of Strategy Innovation and Performance, Assessment Section
- Heidi Soriano, Holomua Elementary
- Donna Soriano, Wai‘anae Elementary
- Lisa Staib, Kamaile Academy Public Charter School
- Amber Stanley, Kamilo‘iki Elementary
- Kelly Sutcliffe, Jefferson Elementary
- Jodi Tanabe-Hanzawa, McKinley High
- Courtney Tawata, Waikīkī Elementary
- Kim Virtudazo, Campbell High
- Lynn Wakahiro, Momilani Elementary
- Maile Yasui, Momilani Elementary
For more information about the certification and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, visit nbpts.org.
