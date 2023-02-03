UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Dunn County, Wis.

MENOMONIE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023.

At approximately 9:08 p.m., law enforcement from Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Wisconsin - Stout Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in the City of Menomonie. The vehicle involved in the contact was taken during an armed home invasion where it was reported shots were fired. During the traffic stop, Nicholas L. Ciccarelli, 45, exited the driver side of the vehicle and quickly approached law enforcement while moving his firearm towards a law enforcement officer. Officer Tyson Kahl from the Menomonie Police Department, with 5 ½ years of law enforcement experience, Lieutenant Michael Sampson from the Menomonie Police Department, with 12 years of law enforcement experience, and Deputy Jacob Blum from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, with 12 years of law enforcement experience, discharged their weapons striking Ciccarelli. First aid was rendered but Ciccarelli died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Deputy Blum, Officer Kahl, and Lieutenant Sampson have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, and DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dunn County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ. Please direct media inquiries regarding the home invasion to the Menomonie Police Department.