Total Force Recruiters Bring the Heat at Annual Snocross Race

Airmen from the Air Force’s Total Force Recruiting initiative, alongside long-time partner Scheuring Speed Sports, descended on the Black Hills of South Dakota to highlight diverse career opportunities within the Air Force and showcase world-class athleticism at the annual Snocross National races Jan. 27 and 28.

Airmen from all three components – Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard – were in full force to engage, inspire and educate the community about military service and how closely the skills and talent needed to compete in Snocross align with available jobs in the Air Force.

“Scheuring Speed Sports and the teams really represent our capability to tie in high-tech, elite athletic-level sporting, as well as the interests of the crowd, into future service,” said Brig. Gen. Lisa M. Craig, deputy commander of Air Force Recruiting Service.

“We are such a high-tech force in how we handle all of our specialties and training,” Craig said. “Particularly in the northern-tier states where we have so few touchpoints, with these sports being so intrinsic to life, there’s just such a great fit.”

A key part of those touchpoints is leveraging the interests of young people with what it takes to be a successful racing team.

“One of the things I initiated about 12 years ago was Air Force school visits prior to each national event where we talk about technology, what it’s like being on a race team and having the right attitude,” said Steve Scheuring, owner of Scheuring Speed Sports, whose team is sponsored by the Air Force.

“We’re the kind of team that’s looking for that little bit extra … that final 3 to 5% of the best, just like the Air Force,” Scheuring said. “We’re trying to squeeze that last top 3 or 5% because everybody is good out there. This is the top echelon of racing in the world, but we want to be that little bit better.”

In addition to engaging with local schools, recruiters are able to generate awareness about job opportunities within the Air Force and the ability to serve both full- and part-time at events like these.

“One of the biggest things is community involvement,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Buchanan, 343rd Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions chief for South Dakota. “Just in my four years of being involved with Snocross, the local community knows every year that the Air Force is going to be here. It’s not just people from the state of South Dakota, we have people coming from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska … all the surrounding states. Showcasing the Air Force, Space Force and our Total Force components to the community offers individuals another tool in their toolbox for their future.”

