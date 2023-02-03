Cardi B and Offset to Shut Down Big Game Weekend at Powerhouse Industry Event - Capture Studio's 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Cardi B and Offset to Host Epic Concert at Gila River Resorts & Casinos for Big Game Weekend!

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capture Studios, an award-winning luxury and immersive events and experience group, has partnered with Gila River Resorts & Casinos to bring an action-packed big game weekend to Arizona. The marquee moment of event programming will feature none other than hip-hop royalty's Grammy award-winning artists, Cardi B and Offset. Capture Studios has been known to throw some of the most epic Big Game extravaganzas in the business. With Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles Big Game weekend events under their belt, they have hosted a slew of A-Listers such as the Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello, Meek Mill, Diplo, and more. Guests will get the party started at The Showroom at Gila River with beats by DJ Shift and DJ Paul Oakenfold. The DJs will set the stage to welcome the one and only Cardi and Offset for an unforgettable set. The performances will feature an electric LED light show, exclusive brand activations, and a luxe VIP lounge that is sure to be filled with star-studded guests.

It has been a substantial time period since both Cardi B and Offset have performed on a grand stage. It was imperative that Gila River Resorts and Capture Studios welcome Cardi B and Offset as it is the only place to catch the "Clout" couple tearing down the stage.

"We are thrilled to bring the valley a once-in-a-lifetime experience they will never forget," said Dominic Orozco, President and CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "From partnering with FOX Sports to bringing international superstar Cardi B, we couldn't be more excited to host the most iconic party in the valley." "We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Gila River Resorts & Casinos to bring the best lineup of events for the Big Game weekend," said Matthew Gavin, CEO of Capture Studios. "The resort is the perfect setting for the Hall of Fame Party brand and an epic series of events with FOX Sports, NFL legends, and chart-topping artists." Event brand partners include NUTRL, Bud Light, Patrón, Don Julio, Tito's, Remy Martin, Mount Gay Rum, Glenfiddich, and Hendrick's.

The legendary Hall of Fame Party begins at 9 p.m. at The Showroom at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass (5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85226). For event information and to purchase tickets and VIP packages, please visit TIXR or halloffameparty.com. Early arrival is suggested. We'll catch you at the most epic Hall of Fame party yet!

Gila River Resorts & Casinos operates three locations in Arizona all owned by the Gila River Indian Community: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva. The resorts at Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva are Four Diamond accredited. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, all three casinos offer a combination of slots, live table games, and BetMGM Sportsbooks. A fourth casino, Santan Mountain, is currently under construction. To learn more, visit PlayAtGila.com.

Capture Studio Group are best-in-class production and event specialists. The team provides top-notch service to ensure a seamless experience that entertains and excites clients and guests both onsite at Capture's studios and at off site activations. Capture Studios owns physical premium production facilities in addition to an experiential marketing and live event production division. Visit Capture Studios at capturestudios.co.

