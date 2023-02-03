Submit Release
Newell Brands Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Newell Brands Inc. NWL announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands NWL is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

