Sandfire Resources America Announces Change of Auditor

/EIN News/ -- WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that is has changed its auditor from Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Former Auditor”) to McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Successor Auditor”) effective as of January 23, 2023.

There have been no modified opinions expressed in the Former Auditor’s auditor reports on any of the Company’s financial statements relating to the “relevant period” (as defined under subsection 4.11(1) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)), nor have there been any “reportable events” within the meaning assigned under section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s Board of Directors and Auditor Committee, and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s profile.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


