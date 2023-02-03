Submit Release
Beautifi launches industry-leading patient financing application to kick off 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Beautifi sets a new benchmark for the medical financial services industry with the launch of an updated loan application process for patient financing. In partnership with Equifax, Beautifi's new soft pull functionality enables instant loan decisions and offers, with absolutely no impact to the patient's credit bureau or credit score. In addition to the soft pull functionality, Beautifi's v2 application includes electronic ID (eID) verification to streamline its application process further. eID reduces the risk of fraud by instantly confirming a patient's identity, adding an extra layer of security while granting quick and seamless access to funds.

With eID and soft pull integration, clinics that partner with Beautifi now have access to quick and hassle-free funding for their patients that results in less work for the clinic and at no cost.

Beautifi, like all other providers in the medical financing space, previously relied on self-reported data for approximating credit decisions. With the integration of the new soft pull verification, Beautifi now provides the following: 

  • Instant approval decisions,
  • Industry leading customer experience, and
  • A streamlined customer experience with same-day funding for applicants and clinic partners

In addition, Beautifi provides accurate pre-approvals, unlike any other specialized lender in the Canadian medical financing space.

Beautifi's innovative financing solutions have provided thousands of Canadians with access to cosmetic surgery procedures that were previously unfeasible. Canadians now have access to valuable free resources to learn about cosmetic procedures, find the right clinic, speak with a financial services expert, and select a financing plan that helps them realize their aesthetic goals. Visit us at www.beautifi.com to learn more.

