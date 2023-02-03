Great Elm Group Postpones Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. ("GEG," or the "Company") GEG, an alternative asset manager, today announced that it is postponing its earnings release and conference call for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022, previously scheduled for February 3, 2023. On February 2, 2023, management of GEG determined to delay the earnings release and call for its fiscal second quarter to permit additional time to finalize accounting related to its recently completed transactions. The Company will issue a press release announcing the new date and time for the postponed earnings release and call.



About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.'s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, expected growth, profitability, acquisition opportunities and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm's assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm's actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm's expectations, please see Great Elm's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm's financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website www.greatelmgroup.com or at the SEC website www.sec.gov.

