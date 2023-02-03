Submit Release
Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 23rd

Perdoceo Education Corporation PRDO, a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results and its 2023 outlook later that evening at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). Both dial-in numbers will use the access code 690929. Viewers can also access the conference call by following this link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/456229475. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Perdoceo Education Corporation

Perdoceo's academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's accredited institutions – Colorado Technical University ("CTU") and the American InterContinental University System ("AIUS" or "AIU System") – provide degree programs from associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree professional development and continuing education offerings. Perdoceo's universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIUS continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.

