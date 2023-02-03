Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. announces a change to the sub-management of FDP Canadian Dividend Equity Portfolio

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. ("FDP"), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of FDP Canadian Dividend Equity Portfolio (the "Fund"), announces the withdrawal of Manulife Asset Management Limited as sub-manager of a portion of the Fund's assets.



The Fund's assets are managed in part by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. and Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, as portfolio sub-managers, whereas FDP continues to ensure internally the management of the remainder of the Fund's assets, as portfolio manager of the Fund.

About Professionals' Financial

Professionals' Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals' Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals' Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.

Visit the Professionals' Financial website at: www.fprofessionnels.com/en/ .

Information: Mr. François Leblanc Senior Director, Manager of Managers and Portfolio Optimization, Chief Investment Officer Professionals' Financial 2 Complexe Desjardins East Tower – 31st Floor, P. O. Box 1116 Montréal, Québec H5B 1C2 Telephone: 514 229-4142 Fax: 514-350-5155 fleblanc@fprofessionnels.com For further information: www.fprofessionnels.com



