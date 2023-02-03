CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing apprehended a male with an outstanding felony arrest warrant for repeated acts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

“Homeland security is our primary mission but every time a CBP officer identifies and apprehends a wanted subject, that is a step in keeping our communities safe,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

On Jan. 30, CBP officers encountered a 37-year-old male, Lawful Permanent Resident, arriving from Mexico in a vehicle. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 10 fugitive apprehensions recorded by CBP officers working at area ports over the last three days. Others were being sought for larceny, assault, DUI and other charges when encountered by CBP.