Visit the 10 Best Campgrounds in America for Free in 2023 with Campspot

Campspot is inviting Americans to vote on the top campgrounds in the country for chance to win a free stay at all ten winning destinations The Views RV & Campground, a Best in America Nominee Dark Sky RV Campground, a Best in America Nominee

The camping booking site is inviting Americans to vote on the top campgrounds in the country for chance to win a free stay at all ten winning destinations

More Americans are interested in camping than ever, so we made sure to involve the experts- the camping community itself- to help us select the winners in our Best Campgrounds in America category.” — Carolin Fuller

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campspot reports that American travelers are more eager than ever to explore the great outdoors, with 69% listing 'finding new places to camp' as their top travel goal for 2023. The leading camping booking site and app is making that easier than ever with the launch of the 2023 Campspot Awards, which identifies the best campgrounds in North America across twelve popular categories, but they’re not doing it alone.

Now through February 10, Campspot is inviting U.S. outdoor lovers to vote on the 10 best campgrounds in America, and giving one lucky participant the ultimate year of adventure with trips to all ten winning destinations. In what may be the easiest way to check off your outdoor bucket list ever, participants can visit the 2023 Campspot Awards page and simply select the campground they would most like to visit from the list of data-backed finalists to be automatically entered to win.

Camping fans should be sure to mark their calendars as final winners across all twelve categories will be announced on February 28, including:

-Top RV Campgrounds

-Top Tent Campgrounds

-Top Glamping Campgrounds

-Top Campgrounds for Families

-Top Campgrounds for Couples

-Top Campgrounds for Ntl Park Lovers

-Top Campgrounds for Weekenders

-Top Campgrounds for Last Minute Campers

-Top Campgrounds for Pet Lovers

-Top Campgrounds for 55+ Adventurers

AND

-Top Campgrounds in America

-Top Campgrounds in Canada

“More Americans are interested in camping than ever before so we made sure to involve the experts- the camping community itself- to help us select the final winners in our Best Campgrounds in America category,” said Carolin Fuller, Director of PR and Partnerships. “With three million gross site reservations made through Campspot last year, we knew our campers would have something to say on the matter!”

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 180,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot’s real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.