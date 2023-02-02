Manchin, Capito Announce $39.2 Million for West Virginia Public Transportation

February 02, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced West Virginia will receive $39,233,240 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Programs for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. The funding is made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , which President Biden signed into law on November 15, 2021, and will support upgrading and improving public transportation across West Virginia.

“Many West Virginians rely on public transportation to go to work, school and to pick up their kids from daycare, while seniors and disabled West Virginians depend on rural bus routes to attend appointments or go to the grocery store,” said Senator Manchin. “From our cities to our rural counties, it’s critical that our public transportation is safe and secure for every West Virginian. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for the Mountain State that spur economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs, and I’m pleased West Virginia will receive more than $39.2 million for FY 2023 to upgrade and strengthen our public transportation systems. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure quality transportation options for all West Virginians.”

“Prioritizing the safety of our public transit systems and modernization of aging transit infrastructure will help make these services work better for West Virginians,” Senator Capito said. “That’s one of the reasons I advocated for resources for rural communities during our infrastructure negotiations, and I’m pleased to see our state receive this level of funding. Investments like this will not only help West Virginians travel safer and more efficiently, but it will also help promote economic development across our state. This is yet another example of how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is bringing needed investments into West Virginia.”



