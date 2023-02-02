Submit Release
New Sacramento Superior Court judge was attorney for two California governors

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Rei Onishi, an attorney for the Governor’s Office for the past several years, to serve as a Sacramento Superior Court judge. Onishi, 41, of Sacramento County, was among 10 new California superior court judges appointed by Newsom, the Governor’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release. Onishi is filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael A. Savage.

