LA Superior Rolls Out Five-Figure Incentives to Attract Court Reporters

At an online press conference, court executive officer David Slayton outlined a list of new rewards designed to lure and keep official court reporters at the nation’s largest trial court system: $20,000 signing bonuses, $17,500 retention awards, pay hikes for new and existing reporters, $27,500 to cover student loans and equipment costs and a $10,000-a-year bump for reporters with more than 25 years of service.
