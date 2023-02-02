Todd Villeneuve named recipient of NAILBA 2022 Independent Distribution Twenty Award
Villeneuve recognized among 20 courageous innovators and visionaries who have advanced the growth and success of independent insurance agents
Our team at IFC National Marketing is dedicated to helping agents and agencies increase their revenue by providing unparalleled support and the tools to ensure success.”COON RAPIDS, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES , February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAILBA (National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies), the Voice of Independent Distribution (ID), has named Todd Villeneuve, managing partner of IFC National Marketing, as a recipient of its prestigious ID Twenty Awards. Now in its fourth year, the ID Twenty Awards honor Independent Distribution’s most courageous innovators and visionaries, who have made important contributions to the growth and success of independent agents and agencies. IFC National Marketing is the Midwest's fastest-growing insurance marketing organization, providing business development, underwriting, and marketing support for independent insurance agents and financial advisors.
“Independent insurance agents play a vital role in protecting the health and financial resources of individuals and families everywhere by providing Medicare coverage, life insurance, investment products, final expense insurance, and much more,” said Villeneuve. “Our team at IFC National Marketing is dedicated to helping agents and agencies increase their revenue by providing unparalleled support and the tools to ensure success, which is why the NAILBA ID Twenty Award recognition is so meaningful to me personally and to our organization.”
Originally from Fairmont, MN, Villeneuve first entered the financial services industry in 1993. He incorporated IFC in 2003 with his two business partners and helped lead the organization to its merger with Integrity Marketing Group in 2021. IFC currently supports more than 2,600 independent agents with life insurance, annuities, disability, long-term care, Medicare, and individual and group health products.
Outside of his leadership role at IFC, Villeneuve is an active board member of NAILBA. He is an avid Minnesota sports fan and attended the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities where he studied business and international relations. Villeneuve holds multiple securities licenses and is a Certified Long-term Care Professional. He resides in Rochester, MN with his wife Denise, but spends the warmer Minnesota months at his cabin in his hometown of Fairmont.
About IFC National Marketing
IFC National Marketing, headquartered in Fairmont, MN, was founded in 2003 by Todd Villeneuve, Dave Martens and Dave Thesing. For almost 20 years, IFC has been serving the insurance needs of Americans through its nationwide network of agents and brokers. IFC National Marketing provides sales support for Medicare and group health plans, life insurance, fixed annuities, final expense, critical illness, voluntary workplace and long-term care solutions. IFC believes in delivering world-class service — with a family feel. For more information, visit http://www.ifcnationalmarketing.com.
