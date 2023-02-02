DEQ to Hold Public Hearing for City of Sanford Wastewater Permit Renewal

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold a public hearing on March 7, 2023 on the permit renewal for the City of Sanford’s Big Buffalo Wastewater Treatment Facility. Members of public are invited to provide comment at the hearing or during the public comment period.

The City of Sanford has requested a renewal of its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Wastewater Discharge Permit #NC0024147. The facility is located at 5327 Iron Furnace Road, Sanford, N.C., in Lee County. The facility discharges treated municipal and industrial wastewater to the Deep River in the Cape Fear River Basin (Class C).

WHEN: March 7, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Earnest and Ruby McSwain Extension Education and Agricultural Center 2420 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27330

WHAT: View draft permit and related documents

The public is invited to attend and provide comments about the draft permit. A sign-up sheet will be available beginning at 5:45 p.m. at the location specified.

Written comments will also be accepted by email at publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Please include BIG BUFFALO in the subject line. Written comments may also be mailed with a postmark through March 8, 2023 to:

NC Division of Water Resources Wastewater Permitting

Attn: Sanford-Big Buffalo Permit

617 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617

The division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on this permit request.