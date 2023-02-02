Route 158 North Jefferson Street Begins Friday in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on North Jefferson Street (Route 158) in Wilmington Township and New Wilmington Borough, Lawrence County will begin Friday, February 3 weather permitting.

Drilling work requiring lane and shoulder restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday, February 7 on North Jefferson Street between Route 18 and Mercer County. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





