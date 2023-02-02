PennDOT to Begin Improvement Project on Route 29 (Main Street) in Pennsburg, Red Hill Boroughs

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, February 6, on a project to improve mobility and safety on Route 29 (Main Street) between 10th Street and 11th Street in Pennsburg and Red Hill boroughs, Montgomery County.

Under this contract, PennDOT's contractor will remove the superstructure and its upper portion of the existing Route 29 (Main Street) bridge over the former abandoned Perkiomen Railroad to allow for corridor improvements. This will eliminate the thru girder beams at the edge of the travel lanes to help elevate crashes and improve safety along the corridor.

Other safety features include:

Constructing sidewalks along both sides of the roadway to improve pedestrian access;

Re-aligning the vertical profile to improve sight distance and reduce rear-end type crashes; and

Installing upgraded signage, guiderails, and pavement markings.

Beginning, Monday, February 6, motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

To address speeding and traffic congestion through the work area, the project will include variable message signs, speed humps, temporary traffic signals, and other safety measures.

Due to the nature of construction, Route 29 (Main Street) will be closed and detoured in the project area later this winter. Motorists and pedestrians will be directed to follow the posted detour routes

The 94-year-old, 25-foot-wide, steel girder bridge carries approximately 8,611 vehicles per day.

H & K Group, Inc. in Skippack, PA is the general contractor on this $3.2 million project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

