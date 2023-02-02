PennDOT to Begin Project to Repair State Highways Damaged from Hurricane Ida in Chester, Montgomery Counties

02/02/2023

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Tuesday, February 7, on a project to repair eight state highways in Chester and Montgomery counties that suffered damaged from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will perform improvements that may include asphalt repair, shoulder and embankment restoration, debris removal, drainage pipe cleaning, guiderail installation, and other miscellaneous activities.

Beginning, Tuesday, February 7, through Friday, February 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, motorists are advised of the following lane closures in Montgomery County for debris removal:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The following state highways are also included in the project:

Foster Road, Charlestown Township, Chester County;

Brandywine Drive, Newlin Township, Chester County;

Reeds Road, East Brandywine Township, Chester County;

Creek Road, West Nantmeal Township, Chester County;

St. Peters Road, Warwick Township, Chester County; and

Route 73 (Skippack Pike), Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County.

Grace Industries, Inc. of Bath, Northampton County is the general contractor on this $461,101 project, which is financed with 100% state funds.



