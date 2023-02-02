Submit Release
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Delayed Release Date of its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today it will delay the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 until March, 2023. Complexities caused by the carve-out accounting associated with the acquisition of Altera Digital Health (“Altera”) have necessitated additional time to finalize the financial statement audit.

Altera was acquired from Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on May 2, 2022 and represents the net assets of the Allscripts’ Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment.

A further update will be provided once the anticipated release date becomes known.

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


