iTrace Version 7.0 Releases with New Dry Eye and Quality of Vision Assessment Tools

Houston, TX — Tracey Technologies announced the release of the 7th generation of software, called “iTrace Prime,” adding several features that enable new applications of a device that’s already known to be unique in comparison with other devices in the market. The iTrace is trusted by top eye doctors and surgeons around the world to support and simplify the process of classifying quality of vision, making decisions about surgery, choosing the right lens implant for cataract procedures, and more.

The iTrace is currently equipped with a patented algorithmic metric called the “Dysfunctional Lens Index” that has been available for several years in previous versions. The DLI™ is a 1-10 scale that enables doctors to assess a patient’s lens dysfunction objectively and track it over time as degradation continues, helping to better understand the optimal time to perform surgery. In iTrace Prime, the DLI is now included in a new display called the “Prime Dashboard”. Using proprietary Ray Tracing visual analysis, the Dashboard breaks down a patient’s vision into depictions of corneal, internal, and combined vision quality. It is packed with essential information on one screen that is easy to access for surgical planning and analysis.

With version 7.0, Tracey has added two additional objective metrics that make it easier to understand a patient’s overall quality of vision: the Corneal Performance Index (CPI™), which is similar to the DLI but for corneal vision quality, and the Quality of Vision Index (QVI™), which combines the impact of corneal and internal vision to put a patient’s total vision on a 1-10 scale. Doctors using the iTrace will have a better understanding of exactly where the loss of vision quality is coming from, enabling more efficient decisions about the right methods of correction.

The Prime Dashboard has received a warm reception from practitioners who have had the chance to test it out before its release. "I like the new software very much. It's intuitive, friendly and it brings the necessary information to address any case. It's a must-have for every refractive surgeon," said Dr. Roger Zaldivar, MD, MBA, CEO of the Instituto Zaldivar in Mendoza, Argentina.

The iTrace is designed to provide as much information about a patient’s eyes as possible to enable precise planning and measurement before surgery occurs, and the stability of the ocular surface is a critical component of providing optimal results and satisfied patients. iTrace Prime adds an objective understanding of how Dry Eye Disease (DED) may be affecting the corneal surface with the Tear Film Index (TFI™), which includes tear film breakup time analysis, and quantifies areas of the ocular surface that need to be addressed.

Dr. Stephen Pflugfelder, MD, Professor and James and Margaret Elkins Chair in Ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, spoke on the news about the upcoming tear film analysis feature: "We're excited about the potential of the iTrace tear film analysis to give physicians new quantitative parameters to diagnose and monitor dry eye and tear film disorders."

About the iTrace

Tracey Technologies developed the first iTrace more than a decade ago to help uncover the underlying causes of “vision mysteries,” educate patients, and precisely plan a range of vision correction procedures. As the only device of its kind to use true Ray Tracing to objectively replicate the way light enters and exits the eye during vision, top cataract and refractive surgeons have relied on the iTrace to help them provide the best possible outcomes to their patients ever since. To learn more about iTrace Prime, visit www.traceytechnologies.com.

