JIS Orthopedics Offers Services Provided by Nationally Recognized Orthopedic Experts in New Albany, Ohio

JIS Orthopedics, an orthopedic practice in New Albany, OH, wants to point out that they are offering patient-focused services from nationally recognized orthopedic experts. The practice strives to be the leading orthopedic institution in the Midwest for the purpose of enhancing the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care and innovative education and research. They believe in a conservative approach to treatment, which means they will focus first on non-surgical treatments because these may be sufficient for the patient to have a pain-free life. However, there are cases when surgery would be needed and that’s when their experience is of prime importance.

A spokesperson for JIS Orthopedics says, “Since 1972, we’ve performed more than 70,000 total procedures. This includes some of our most common orthopedic procedures. Annually, we perform more than 5,000 total surgeries and 1,700 outpatient joint replacements. Your physician will discuss all available treatment options with you, and together you’ll plan the best course of action. Getting you back to living a pain-free life via the least invasive option available is our main goal.”

Their specialties are with regards to: hip pain, elbow pain, shoulder pain, sports medicine, physical therapy, knee pain, hand and wrist pain, neck and spine pain, and general orthopedics. Hip pain is linked to a number of common ailments, such as: arthritis, cartilage injury, femoroacetabular impingement, hip bursitis, hip fracture, labral tear, rheumatoid arthritis, and tendon tear. Non-surgical options for hip pain include: orthobiological injections; steroid injections; and physical therapy. Surgical treatments include: arthroscopic hip preservation surgery; labral repair; fracture treatment; and more.

Elbow pain is usually linked to: arthritis, bicep tendon tear, bursitis, cubital tunnel syndrome, elbow deformity, dislocation, fractures or instability, golfer’s elbow, impingement, ligament tears / instability, laternal ulnar collateral ligament tear, medial collateral ligament tear, nerve injury or laceration, radial head fracture, radial tunnel syndrome, revision elbow arthroplasty, rheumatoid arthritis, stiffness/ contracture, tendonitis, tennis elbow, and tricep tendon tear. Non-surgical methods for elbow pain include: bracing; injections; medication; and physical therapy. Surgical alternatives include: arthroscopic debridement; interpositional arthroplasty; synovectomy; and more.

Hand and wrist pain may be due to: arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, carpometacarpal joint arthritis / basal thumb arthritis, cubital tunnel syndrome, De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, Dupuytren’s contracture/ disease, forearm and wrist fractures, fracture / dislocation, gamekeeper’s thumb, ganglion cysts, ligament tears, lunate avascular necrosis, nerve injuries, nodules, mallet finger, osteoarthritis, paralytic hand deformity, rheumatoid arthritis, scaphoid fracture, scaphoid non-union, SLAC wrist, tendon laceration, tendon subluxation, texting thumb, trigger finger, ulnar collateral ligament tear or skier’s thumb, ulnocaral abutment syndrome, and wrist triangular fibrocartilage complex. Non-surgical treatments for hand and wrist pain include: casting; wrist brace; hand therapy; splinting; non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication; and steroid injections. Surgical treatments include: carpal tunnel release; CMC arthroplasty LRTI procedure; cubital tunnel release; De Quervain’s release surgery; Dupuytren’s contracture release; finger contracture release; ganglion cyst excision; hand arthroscopy; hand reconstruction; ligament repair or ligament reconstruction; mass or tumor removal; and more.

Founded in 1972, JIS Orthopedics is a patient-focused orthopedic practice that is dedicated to delivering positive patient outcomes, innovative musculoskeletal care, and establishing the international standard for orthopedic care. JIS was founded by Dr. Thomas Mallory, who was the first to perform total hip replacement in Columbus, OH, in 1971. Since then, the practice has expanded to include various orthopedic physicians and the creation of four distinct departments. The result is a practice with almost 50 years of experience, having performed more than 70,000 total procedures. They have also received several local and national awards for their high level of patient care and have earned more than 700 highly positive reviews from patients. On Google, they have an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Those who are looking for a reliable New Albany orthopedic clinic can check out the JIS Orthopedics website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.

