Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 7
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, FEB. 2, 2023
|CONTACT:
| Evan Davis, director
NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation
919-707-3072
|WHO/WHAT:
|
The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold an advisory committee meeting to:
Review a summary of Cycle 16 grant applications and hear an update on the grant review and evaluation schedule.
|WHEN:
|
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
|WHERE:
|
The meeting will take place in the Hall of Fame Room at the Agriculture Building, 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The public can also join via conference call. The public may access the call at conference number 984-204-1487. Enter the conference ID 193 314 676, followed by the # key.
|
BACKGROUND
INFORMATION:
|
The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry, purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products.
-30-