Snapshot: How HHS is Building a Healthier America

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) worked to deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to build a healthier America. Key areas of focus included tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing health care costs, expanding access to care, strengthening behavioral health care, and reducing health disparities. In 2023, HHS will continue to play a major role in the Administration’s efforts to expand access to affordable health care to millions more people by implementing the Inflation Reduction Act. Our commitment to advancing health equity and to ensuring that no one gets left behind is central to all our work. A snapshot of key HHS accomplishments from the past year that support the health and well-being of everyone living in America is available at https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/hhs-snapshot-building-a-healthier-america.pdf