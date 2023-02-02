Submit Release
Shooting range committee to meet virtually Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MST.

Meeting is open to the public but public comment will not be taken

The Idaho Fish and Game Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting that will be streamed live via Zoom on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MST. 

The public can observe the meeting by using the above Zoom link, or watch at the Owyhee Room at Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. There will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting. 

Agenda items include: 

  • Review available funding for the upcoming fiscal grant cycle (Brenda Beckley, IDFG Hunter & Angler Recruitment Manager)
  • Review of the shooting range grant applications received by December 2, 2022.

The Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee consists of members of the public who actively use shooting ranges and are familiar with the elements for safe public shooting ranges in their communities. They represent a diversity of shooting opportunities that include hunters, recreational and competitive shooters.

Video Conference Information

Livestream via Zoom 

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92207944972

Webinar ID: 922 0794 4972

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

