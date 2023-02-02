Jon Stasevich Offers A New Path Forward With His Historic 2024 Presidential Candidacy
Jon Stasevich 2024 to Unite the Nation in 2024
Jon Stasevich wants to unite the country with a Nonpartisan Independent Grass Roots candidacy for President in 2024 to avoid the polarization and stereotypes.
As President, I will UNITE our working-class citizens and voters by helping them reject the politics of fear and division propagated by the two major corporate corrupted political parties.”BYNOE CITY, MICHIGAN, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our nation and this world have never been more divided, confused, or fearful about our future. A growing number of Americans are concerned about the pace of unchecked abuses our leaders ignore or accelerate -- despite clear evidence of the losses and danger to our citizens and the world. Both parties have proven they will silence or ignore the increasing number of citizens calling for sweeping changes to our domestic and international affairs. It's time to stop the two-party system captured by corporate interests and take care of our precious families and communities! It's painfully clear the elites have protected and enriched their families at our own expense. We continue to watch as our lives grow more complicated and hope for our collective futures fade.
The U.S.'s citizens must be the Federal Government's owners so that our government operates on behalf of our common interests, the health and well-being of our families, community, nation, and All of humanity.
To accomplish this, we will end the corruption of our economic and political systems that has resulted from a tiny group of wealthy oligarchs and multinational corporations funding political campaigns to serve only their self-interests at the expense of our working-class citizens. Candidates for public office should ONLY be funded by public funding to support justice or democracy. Together WE will create this new reality. Capitalism creates and feeds greed rather than need in our current economic system. This has resulted in our nation's historically high income, wealth, and opportunity gaps. Together, WE will only allow private enterprises to operate for the benefit of our entire society and nation rather than for the use of the 1%.
In 2024, WE, the people of the U.S., will elect an independent, nonpartisan, working-class President to end the corruption of our economic and political systems. A President who will, for the first time in U.S. history, serve ALL citizens rather than the other way around.
A President who will UNITE our working-class citizens and voters by helping them reject the politics of fear and division propagated by the two major corporate corrupted political parties. Together, WE will re-establish the Federal Government priorities placing OUR citizen's health and well-being at the very top of our government's agenda. Together WE will remove every corrupt corporate partisan from congressional political office who is there to serve themselves and their wealthy corporate funders rather than our citizens and humanity. We will engage, cooperate and collaborate with the international community honestly and respectfully to end ALL wars for profit so that we can all live in peace for the first time in human history. We will support international institutions to enforce international law so that every global citizen can live a dignified, high-quality life free from the fear of violence.
Together WE will build the world we deserve rather than accept the injustice that is our current reality.
