Learn fishing skills with MDC’s free fly-tying class in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to spend a few relaxing hours with MDC staff learning the art of fly-tying. Many different materials will be available for use, and participants will be taught how to tie a variety of flies. This free event will be held at MDC’s Central Regional Office on Feb. 16 from 5:30-7:30 in the evening.

Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or to a particular stretch of stream. It is also a way to get an added sense of accomplishment when a fish is caught with the handmade lure.

All participants must be older than 11 and register prior to attending one of these classes. Registration can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YM. All questions can be directed to the instructor, Jenna Stiek, at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov.

Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.