Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,709 in the last 365 days.

Trade and Export Minister to Lead Mission to Japan and South Korea

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 2, 2023

Delegation Will Explore New Opportunities For Trade And Collaboration On Energy Transition

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison will be leading a delegation to Japan and South Korea from February 3 to 10 to discuss new trade opportunities. The mission will focus on promoting Saskatchewan's natural resources sector including critical minerals, uranium and helium, as well as highlight the importance of partnerships in food security and energy transition.

Saskatchewan exports more than $1.5 billion to Japan and South Korea, with a high priority placed on continuing to develop and diversify existing links there with our key economic sectors, along with establishing new and innovative ways to sustainably develop resources.

 

"We know that strong international relationships are critical to ensuring a thriving provincial economy and building our relationships with our partners in Japan and South Korea are no exception," Harrison said. "Saskatchewan has seen increased trade to these markets over the last five years, and this mission can reinforce our capacity as a strong, reliable partner into the future."

"We're excited to be part of the trade mission to further Saskatchewan's role as a leader on the world stage in the sustainable bioenergy sector," Prairie Clean Energy President and CEO Mark Cooper said. "As a province that has the food, fertilizer, fuel and fibre that the world needs, trade missions like this are essential. Saskatchewan is one of the most sustainable producers on earth and we need to capitalize on the opportunity."

For more than 40 years Japan and Saskatchewan have had a longstanding trade relationship. For example, the province helped facilitate a partnership between Saskatchewan's Petroleum Technology Research Centre and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation on an Aquistore project near Estevan. Aquistore aims to demonstrate that storing carbon dioxide deep underground is a safe, workable solution to reduce greenhouse gases.

For more information visit https://thinksask.ca/invest.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Larisa Broadfoot
Trade and Export Development
Regina
Phone: 306-787-6315
Email: larisa.broadfoot3@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Trade and Export Minister to Lead Mission to Japan and South Korea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.