Trade and Export Minister to Lead Mission to Japan and South Korea

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 2, 2023

Delegation Will Explore New Opportunities For Trade And Collaboration On Energy Transition

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison will be leading a delegation to Japan and South Korea from February 3 to 10 to discuss new trade opportunities. The mission will focus on promoting Saskatchewan's natural resources sector including critical minerals, uranium and helium, as well as highlight the importance of partnerships in food security and energy transition.

Saskatchewan exports more than $1.5 billion to Japan and South Korea, with a high priority placed on continuing to develop and diversify existing links there with our key economic sectors, along with establishing new and innovative ways to sustainably develop resources.

"We know that strong international relationships are critical to ensuring a thriving provincial economy and building our relationships with our partners in Japan and South Korea are no exception," Harrison said. "Saskatchewan has seen increased trade to these markets over the last five years, and this mission can reinforce our capacity as a strong, reliable partner into the future."

"We're excited to be part of the trade mission to further Saskatchewan's role as a leader on the world stage in the sustainable bioenergy sector," Prairie Clean Energy President and CEO Mark Cooper said. "As a province that has the food, fertilizer, fuel and fibre that the world needs, trade missions like this are essential. Saskatchewan is one of the most sustainable producers on earth and we need to capitalize on the opportunity."

For more than 40 years Japan and Saskatchewan have had a longstanding trade relationship. For example, the province helped facilitate a partnership between Saskatchewan's Petroleum Technology Research Centre and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation on an Aquistore project near Estevan. Aquistore aims to demonstrate that storing carbon dioxide deep underground is a safe, workable solution to reduce greenhouse gases.

