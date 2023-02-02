Submit Release
$7.3 Billion Worldwide Critical Care Equipment Industry to 2030: Featuring Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, Skanray Technologies and Smiths Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Care Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

The global market for Critical Care Equipment estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Patient Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ventilators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

The Critical Care Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -

  • AKAS Medical
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • BPL Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • General Electric Company
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Smiths Medical

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Hospitals to Go Through Transformation Post COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Surge in COVID-19 Cases Poses Challenges to Rural Hospitals
  • Balancing Supply Chain of Medical Equipment during COVID-19: The Greatest Challenge
  • An Introduction to Critical Care Equipment
  • Patient Monitors
  • Ventilators
  • Infusion Pumps
  • Sleep Apnea Devices
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • PorTable Ventilators Gain Popularity
  • Cardiology, the Largest Application Market
  • North America Leads while Asia Grows the Fastest
  • Middle East and Africa Markets: A Brief Overview
  • Competition
  • Key Developments in the Market
  • Critical Care Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increase in Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth
  • Rise in Healthcare Expenditure Propels Demand
  • Challenges in Medical Equipment Manufacturing
  • Challenges in Intensive Care Management of COVID-19

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r8ehx-care?w=5

