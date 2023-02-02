LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Financial Results



Net Income was $ 319 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.95 , up 199% from a year ago

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 158% year-over-year to $4.21 Gross profit* increased 51% year-over-year to $972 million Core G&A* increased 9% year-over-year to $327 million EBITDA* increased 137% year-over-year to $533 million





Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Business Results

Total advisory and brokerage assets decreased 8% year-over-year to $1.11 trillion Advisory assets decreased 9% year-over-year to $583 billion Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 52.5%, down from 53.3% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $21 billion , representing 8% annualized growth Organic net new advisory assets were $13 billion, representing 9% annualized growth Organic net new brokerage assets were $9 billion, representing 7% annualized growth

Recruited assets (1) were $15 billion Recruited assets for the year were $82 billion, down approximately 8% from a year ago

LPL Services Group had annualized revenue of $36 million in Q4, up 27% fr om a year ago Services Group subscriptions were 4,479 at the end of Q4, up 1,457 year-over-year

Advisor count (2) was 21,275 , up 231 sequentially and 1,399 year-over-year

Total client cash balances were $64 billion , a decrease of $3 billion sequentially and an increase of $7 billion year-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 5.8%, down from 6.4% in the prior quarter, and up from 4.7% a year ago





Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $459 million

Leverage ratio (4) was 1.39x

Share repurchases were $150 million and dividends paid of $20 million



Full Year 2022 Key Financial and Business Results

Net Income was $846 million , translating to diluted EPS of $10.40 , up 85% from a year ago

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 64% year-over-year to $11.52 Gross profit* increased 30% year-over-year to $3.19 billion Core G&A* increased 13% year-over-year to $1.19 billion EBITDA* increased 63% year-over-year to $1.53 billion

Total organic net new assets were $96 billion , representing an 8% growth rate, down from 13% in 2021

Share repurchases were $325 million and dividends paid of $80 million



Key Updates

Enterprises: Commerce Bank: Announced an agreement with Commerce Bank to transition support of Commerce Financial Advisors to LPL's Institution Services platform, expected to onboard around mid-year. Commerce supports ~30 financial advisors who collectively serve ~$4.4 billion of brokerage and advisory assets**.

M&A: Boenning & Scattergood: In January 2023, closed on the acquisition of the Private Client Group business of Boenning & Scattergood, a firm with ~30 financial advisors who serve ~$4 billion of brokerage and advisory assets Financial Resources Group Investment Services ("FRGIS"): In January 2023, closed on the acquisition of FRGIS, an LPL branch office supporting ~800 financial advisors and 85 financial institutions, serving ~$40 billion of brokerage and advisory assets

Debt Rating: Moody's upgraded LPL to an investment grade rating (Baa3) on November 14, 2022

Moody's upgraded LPL to an investment grade rating (Baa3) on November 14, 2022 Core G&A*: 2022 Core G&A* was $1,192 million, which translates to a 13% growth rate year-over-year, and was within our outlook range of $1,185 million to $1,195 million In 2023, the environment is creating an opportunity to accelerate investments to advance our strategic priorities. Accordingly, we plan to grow 2023 Core G&A* at a similar rate to 2022. Our 2023 Core G&A* outlook range is ~12% to ~15% year-over-year growth, or $1,335 million to $1,370 million

Capital Management: Share repurchases: increased Q4 2022 repurchases to $150 million and plan to further increase in Q1 2023 to $250 million Dividend: increasing quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.30 per share beginning in Q1 2023



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, reporting net income of $319 million, or $3.95 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $1.32 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $232 million, or $2.86 per share, in the prior quarter.

"In 2022, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. “This focus drove continued business growth, market share gains, and solid financial results. As we look ahead, we continue to strive to be the best at empowering advisors – to deliver great advice to their clients and to be great operators of their businesses.”

“Looking at 2022, we are proud of what we accomplished within our framework for driving long-term shareholder value,” said Matt Audette, CFO. “We continued to grow assets organically in both our traditional and new markets, successfully onboarded new enterprise clients, announced two strategic acquisitions, and developed our new liquidity & succession capability, including closing on our first few transactions. Going forward, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue creating long-term shareholder value.”

*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures.

**Estimates are based on prior business reported by Commerce, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on March 28, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of March 14, 2023.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 2. The conference call will be accessible at investor.lpl.com/events , with a replay available until February 23.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

(617) 897-4574

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve(5), serving more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that investors deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. We believe advisors should have the freedom to choose the business model, services and technology they need and to manage their client relationships. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding:

the amount and timing of the onboarding of acquired or recruited brokerage and advisory assets;

the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2023 Core G&A* outlook); and

future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, including share repurchase activity and dividends, if any, and long-term shareholder value.



These and any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions, or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations and objectives as of February 2, 2023 and are not guarantees that expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of acquired or recruited advisors;

disruptions in the businesses of the Company that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with advisors and their clients;

the choice by clients of acquired or recruited advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;

changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;

changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;

changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings;

fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenues;

effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and enterprises;

whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;

the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;

the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves;

changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs;

the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs; and

the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 902,440 $ 923,766 (2 %) $ 997,338 (10 %) Asset-based: Client cash 419,215 294,993 42 % 82,109 n/m Other asset-based 191,797 194,270 (1 %) 219,931 (13 %) Total asset-based 611,012 489,263 25 % 302,040 102 % Commission: Trailing 311,194 315,087 (1 %) 364,455 (15 %) Sales-based 271,089 269,893 — % 248,382 9 % Total commission 582,283 584,980 — % 612,837 (5 %) Service and fee 120,022 121,745 (1 %) 110,385 9 % Transaction 46,790 43,328 8 % 39,306 19 % Interest income, net 37,168 22,092 68 % 7,780 n/m Other 33,472 (22,116 ) n/m 24,506 37 % Total revenue 2,333,187 2,163,058 8 % 2,094,192 11 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,341,743 1,304,528 3 % 1,431,157 (6 %) Compensation and benefits 223,952 208,051 8 % 209,630 7 % Promotional 80,455 94,510 (15 %) 87,743 (8 %) Occupancy and equipment 58,144 54,636 6 % 47,800 22 % Depreciation and amortization 54,241 51,669 5 % 40,816 33 % Interest expense on borrowings 37,082 33,186 12 % 27,121 37 % Amortization of other intangibles 22,542 22,654 — % 20,373 11 % Professional services 19,336 16,871 15 % 18,384 5 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 19,251 20,850 (8 %) 20,372 (6 %) Communications and data processing 18,525 17,812 4 % 15,549 19 % Other 38,697 31,557 23 % 38,688 — % Total expense 1,913,968 1,856,324 3 % 1,957,633 (2 %) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 419,219 306,734 37 % 136,559 n/m PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 100,137 74,403 35 % 28,478 n/m NET INCOME $ 319,082 $ 232,331 37 % $ 108,081 195 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 4.01 $ 2.91 38 % $ 1.35 197 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.95 $ 2.86 38 % $ 1.32 199 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,483 79,805 — % 80,064 (1 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,875 81,250 — % 81,744 (1 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 3,875,154 $ 3,525,430 10 % Commission: Trailing 1,292,358 1,404,628 (8 %) Sales-based 1,033,806 974,055 6 % Total commission 2,326,164 2,378,683 (2 %) Asset-based: Client cash 953,624 360,847 164 % Other asset-based 806,649 787,220 2 % Total asset-based 1,760,273 1,148,067 53 % Service and fee 467,381 411,761 14 % Transaction 181,260 156,336 16 % Interest income, net 77,126 28,577 170 % Other (86,533 ) 71,976 n/m Total revenue 8,600,825 7,720,830 11 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 5,324,827 5,180,090 3 % Compensation and benefits 820,736 741,003 11 % Promotional 339,994 302,285 12 % Occupancy and equipment 219,798 185,531 18 % Depreciation and amortization 199,817 151,428 32 % Interest expense on borrowings 126,234 104,414 21 % Amortization of other intangibles 87,560 79,260 10 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 86,063 86,023 — % Professional services 72,519 73,231 (1 %) Communications and data processing 67,687 60,296 12 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 (100 %) Other 143,937 131,540 9 % Total expense 7,489,172 7,119,501 5 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,111,653 601,329 85 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 265,951 141,463 88 % NET INCOME $ 845,702 $ 459,866 84 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 10.60 $ 5.75 84 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 10.40 $ 5.63 85 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,801 80,002 — % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,285 81,742 (1 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 847,519 $ 1,219,418 $ 495,246 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 2,199,362 2,268,090 1,496,463 Restricted cash 90,389 91,712 80,655 Receivables from clients, net 561,569 635,380 578,889 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 56,276 120,211 102,503 Advisor loans, net 1,123,004 1,022,546 963,869 Other receivables, net 677,766 645,731 581,483 Investment securities ($36,758, $45,093 and $39,274 at fair value at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 52,610 62,177 49,192 Property and equipment, net 780,357 751,478 658,841 Goodwill 1,642,468 1,642,468 1,642,443 Other intangibles, net 427,676 427,791 455,028 Other assets 1,023,230 808,781 886,988 Total assets $ 9,482,226 $ 9,695,783 $ 7,991,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 2,694,929 $ 3,275,860 $ 1,712,224 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 147,752 168,485 170,119 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 203,292 194,480 222,379 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 2,717,444 2,719,096 2,814,044 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 448,630 392,810 384,025 Other liabilities 1,102,627 945,540 1,018,276 Total liabilities 7,314,674 7,696,271 6,321,067 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 129,655,843 shares, 129,543,504 shares and 128,758,086 shares issued at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 130 129 129 Additional paid-in capital 1,912,886 1,896,433 1,841,402 Treasury stock, at cost — 50,407,844 shares, 49,784,348 shares and 48,768,145 shares at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (2,846,536 ) (2,696,591 ) (2,498,600 ) Retained earnings 3,101,072 2,799,541 2,327,602 Total stockholders’ equity 2,167,552 1,999,512 1,670,533 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,482,226 $ 9,695,783 $ 7,991,600





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Change Q4 2021 Change Gross Profit ( 6 ) Advisory $ 902,440 $ 923,766 (2 %) $ 997,338 (10 %) Trailing commissions 311,194 315,087 (1 %) 364,455 (15 %) Sales-based commissions 271,089 269,893 — % 248,382 9 % Advisory fees and commissions 1,484,723 1,508,746 (2 %) 1,610,175 (8 %) Production-based payout ( 7 ) (1,313,026 ) (1,326,331 ) (1 %) (1,410,458 ) (7 %) Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 171,697 182,415 (6 %) 199,717 (14 %) Client cash ( 8 ) 439,181 303,681 45 % 82,455 n/m Other asset-based ( 9 ) 191,797 194,270 (1 %) 219,927 (13 %) Service and fee 120,022 121,745 (1 %) 110,385 9 % Transaction 46,790 43,328 8 % 39,306 19 % Interest income and other, net ( 10 ) 21,957 13,091 68 % 11,245 95 % Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 991,444 858,530 15 % 663,035 50 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (19,251 ) (20,850 ) (8 %) (20,372 ) (6 %) Gross Profit ( 6 ) 972,193 837,680 16 % 642,663 51 % G&A Expense Core G&A ( 11 ) 327,040 298,026 10 % 299,401 9 % Regulatory charges 9,325 7,847 19 % 8,442 10 % Promotional (ongoing) ( 12 )( 13 ) 84,077 98,667 (15 %) 86,071 (2 %) Acquisition costs ( 13 ) 6,435 7,498 (14 %) 14,291 (55 %) Employee share-based compensation 12,232 11,399 7 % 9,589 28 % Total G&A 439,109 423,437 4 % 417,794 5 % EBITDA ( 14 ) 533,084 414,243 29 % 224,869 137 % Depreciation and amortization 54,241 51,669 5 % 40,816 33 % Amortization of other intangibles 22,542 22,654 — % 20,373 11 % Interest expense on borrowings 37,082 33,186 12 % 27,121 37 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 419,219 306,734 37 % 136,559 n/m PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 100,137 74,403 35 % 28,478 n/m NET INCOME $ 319,082 $ 232,331 37 % $ 108,081 195 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.95 $ 2.86 38 % $ 1.32 199 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,875 81,250 — % 81,744 (1 %) EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs ( 15 ) $ 4.21 $ 3.13 35 % $ 1.63 158 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Change Q4 2021 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,840 3,586 7% 4,766 (19%) Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,761 1,665 6% 2,245 (22%) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 366 219 147bps 8 358bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 16 ) Advisory assets $ 583.1 $ 542.6 7% $ 643.2 (9%) Brokerage assets 527.7 495.8 6% 563.2 (6%) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,110.8 $ 1,038.4 7% $ 1,206.4 (8%) Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 52.5 % 52.3 % 20bps 53.3 % (80bps) Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets ( 17 ) $ 389.1 $ 361.6 8% $ 429.6 (9%) Independent RIA advisory assets ( 17 ) 194.0 181.0 7% 213.6 (9%) Brokerage assets 527.7 495.8 6% 563.2 (6%) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,110.8 $ 1,038.4 7% $ 1,206.4 (8%) Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets ( 18 ) $ 89.2 $ 83.0 7% $ 96.1 (7%) Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.3 % 15.3 % —bps 14.9 % 40bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Change Q4 2021 Change Net New Assets (NNA) ( 19 ) Net new advisory assets $ 12.6 $ 11.0 n/m $ 24.2 n/m Net new brokerage assets 8.6 8.9 n/m 2.0 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 21.3 $ 19.9 n/m $ 26.2 n/m Organic Net New Assets Organic net new advisory assets $ 12.6 $ 11.0 n/m $ 24.2 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 8.6 8.9 n/m 2.0 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 21.3 $ 19.9 n/m $ 26.2 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 20 ) $ 1.5 $ 1.7 n/m $ 3.4 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth ( 21 ) 9.3 % 7.9 % n/m 16.3 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth ( 21 ) 8.2 % 7.5 % n/m 9.2 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 19 ) Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $ 8.4 $ 7.1 n/m $ 17.0 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets 4.3 3.9 n/m 7.2 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 12.6 $ 11.0 n/m $ 24.2 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets ( 19 ) $ 1.3 $ 2.2 n/m $ 4.4 n/m Client Cash Balances ( 22 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 46.8 $ 47.7 (2%) $ 30.0 56% Deposit cash account sweep 11.5 12.7 (9%) 9.3 24% Total Bank Sweep 58.4 60.3 (3%) 39.3 49% Money market sweep 3.0 3.2 (6%) 16.1 (81%) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 61.4 63.5 (3%) 55.4 11% Client cash account 2.7 3.3 (18%) 1.7 59% Total Client Cash Balances $ 64.1 $ 66.8 (4%) $ 57.1 12% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 5.8 % 6.4 % (60bps) 4.7 % 110bps Client Cash Balances Average Yields - bps ( 23 ) Insured cash account sweep 291 212 79 101 190 Deposit cash account sweep 254 157 97 19 235 Money market sweep 32 38 (6) 3 29 Client cash account ( 24 ) 322 208 114 12 310 Total Client Cash Balances Average Yield - bps 273 180 93 63 210 Net buy (sell) activity ( 25 ) $ 25.0 $ 20.3 n/m $ 16.0 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

December 2022 November 2022 Change October 2022 September 2022 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 16 ) Advisory assets $ 583.1 $ 599.0 (3%) $ 569.3 $ 542.6 Brokerage assets 527.7 536.9 (2%) 517.3 495.8 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,110.8 $ 1,135.9 (2%) $ 1,086.6 $ 1,038.4 Net New Assets (NNA) ( 19 ) Net new advisory assets $ 7.4 $ 3.6 n/m $ 1.6 $ 3.8 Net new brokerage assets 4.2 2.0 n/m 2.4 1.6 Total Net New Assets $ 11.7 $ 5.6 n/m $ 4.0 $ 5.4 Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 20 ) $ 0.5 $ 0.7 n/m $ 0.3 $ 0.4 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) Net new advisory assets $ 7.4 $ 3.6 n/m $ 1.6 $ 3.8 Net new brokerage assets 4.2 2.0 n/m 2.4 1.6 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 11.7 $ 5.6 n/m $ 4.0 $ 5.4 Client Cash Balances ( 22 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 46.8 $ 45.4 3% $ 46.9 $ 47.7 Deposit cash account sweep 11.5 11.5 —% 12.2 12.7 Total Bank Sweep 58.4 56.8 3% 59.1 60.3 Money market sweep 3.0 3.0 —% 3.1 3.2 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 61.4 59.8 3% 62.2 63.5 Client cash account 2.7 2.7 —% 3.0 3.3 Total Client Cash Balances $ 64.1 $ 62.5 3% $ 65.2 $ 66.8 Net buy (sell) activity ( 25 ) $ 7.9 $ 9.4 n/m $ 7.7 $ 5.2 Market Drivers S&P 500 index (end of period) 3,840 4,080 (6%) 3,872 3,586 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,761 1,887 (7%) 1,847 1,665 Fed funds effective rate (average bps) 409 377 32bps 308 260

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Change Q4 2021 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 331,251 $ 327,386 1% $ 310,889 7% Mutual funds 157,961 164,190 (4%) 198,210 (20%) Fixed income 32,249 32,729 (1%) 29,427 10% Equities 25,626 24,278 6% 33,604 (24%) Other 35,196 36,397 (3%) 40,707 (14%) Total commission revenue $ 582,283 $ 584,980 —% $ 612,837 (5%) Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 153,863 $ 152,343 1% $ 108,023 42% Mutual funds 33,601 34,074 (1%) 46,986 (28%) Fixed income 32,249 32,729 (1%) 29,427 10% Equities 25,626 24,278 6% 33,604 (24%) Other 25,750 26,469 (3%) 30,342 (15%) Total sales-based commissions $ 271,089 $ 269,893 —% $ 248,382 9% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 177,388 $ 175,043 1% $ 202,866 (13%) Mutual funds 124,360 130,116 (4%) 151,224 (18%) Other 9,446 9,928 (5%) 10,365 (9%) Total trailing commissions $ 311,194 $ 315,087 (1%) $ 364,455 (15%) Total commission revenue $ 582,283 $ 584,980 —% $ 612,837 (5%) Payout Rate ( 7 ) 88.44 % 87.91 % 53bps 87.60 % 84bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Cash and equivalents $ 847,519 $ 1,219,418 $ 495,246 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (392,571 ) (917,700 ) (284,105 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 4,439 122,562 25,846 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 459,387 $ 424,280 $ 236,987 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at Parent $ 448,180 $ 292,885 $ 202,407 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 4,439 122,562 25,846 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 6,768 8,833 8,734 Corporate Cash $ 459,387 $ 424,280 $ 236,987 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 2,737,900 $ 2,740,575 $ 2,838,600 Total corporate cash 459,387 424,280 236,987 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,278,513 $ 2,316,295 $ 2,601,613 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ( 26 ) $ 1,639,114 $ 1,344,524 $ 1,150,691 Leverage Ratio 1.39x 1.72x 2.26x





December 31, 2022 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — LIBOR+125bps 5.642 % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility (b) — SOFR+135bps 5.650 % 8/3/2023 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,037,900 LIBOR+175 bps (c) 5.870 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,737,900 4.855 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").

(b) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Financial LLC.

(c) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Change Q4 2021 Change Advisors Advisors 21,275 21,044 1% 19,876 7% Net new advisors 231 173 n/m 249 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor ( 27 ) $ 281 $ 288 (2%) $ 326 (14%) Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) ( 28 ) $ 52.2 $ 49.3 6% $ 60.7 (14%) Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) ( 29 ) $ 45.4 $ 42.5 7% $ 39.6 15% Total client accounts (in millions) 7.9 7.8 1% 7.2 10% Employees 6,415 6,141 4% 5,919 8% Services Group Services Group subscriptions ( 30 ) Professional Services 1,484 1,459 2% 1,235 20% Business Optimizers 2,802 2,605 8% 1,787 57% Planning and Advice 193 169 14% — 100% Total Services Group subscriptions 4,479 4,233 6% 3,022 48% Services Group advisor count 3,039 2,926 4% 2,266 34% AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) ( 31 ) 98.2 % 98.4 % (20bps) 98.3 % (10bps) Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) ( 32 ) $ 74.4 $ 82.4 (10%) $ 76.0 (2%) Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 150.0 $ 75.0 100% $ 50.0 200% Dividends ($ in millions) 19.9 20.0 (1%) 20.0 (1%) Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 169.9 $ 95.0 79% $ 70.0 143%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs and Adjusted net income

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional (ongoing); acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Year-over-year figure reflects the addition of 562 advisors from CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. in Q2 2022.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial and The Private Trust Company, N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial, is net capital in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1) and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The Company was named Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Total revenue $ 2,333,187 $ 2,163,058 $ 2,094,192 Advisory and commission expense 1,341,743 1,304,528 1,431,157 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 19,251 20,850 20,372 Gross profit $ 972,193 $ 837,680 $ 642,663

Below is a calculation of gross profit for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 8,600,825 $ 7,720,830 Advisory and commission expense 5,324,827 5,180,090 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 86,063 86,023 Gross profit $ 3,189,935 $ 2,454,717

(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,341,743 $ 1,304,528 $ 1,431,157 (Less) Plus: Advisor deferred compensation expense (28,717 ) 21,803 (20,699 ) Production-based payout $ 1,313,026 $ 1,326,331 $ 1,410,458 Advisory and commission revenue $ 1,484,723 $ 1,508,746 $ 1,610,175 Payout rate 88.44 % 87.91 % 87.60 %

(8) Client cash revenue as presented in Management's Statements of Operations is calculated as client cash revenue, which is a component of asset-based revenue on the Company's consolidated statements of income, plus interest income on client cash account ("CCA") balances segregated under federal or other regulations and revenue from purchased money market funds. Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per the consolidated statements of income to client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Client cash $ 419,215 $ 294,993 $ 82,109 Plus: Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (10) 19,966 8,688 342 Plus: Revenue from purchased money market funds (9) — — 4 Total client cash revenue $ 439,181 $ 303,681 $ 82,455

(9) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services, and revenue from purchased money market funds but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(10) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income, net plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense, less interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net and other revenue to interest income and other, net for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Interest income, net $ 37,168 $ 22,092 $ 7,780 Plus (Less): Other revenue 33,472 (22,116 ) 24,506 (Less) Plus: Advisor deferred compensation expense (28,717 ) 21,803 (20,699 ) (Less): Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (19,966 ) (8,688 ) (342 ) Interest income and other, net $ 21,957 $ 13,091 $ 11,245

(11) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 1,913,968 $ 1,856,324 $ 1,957,633 Advisory and commission 1,341,743 1,304,528 1,431,157 Depreciation and amortization 54,241 51,669 40,816 Interest expense on borrowings 37,082 33,186 27,121 Amortization of other intangibles 22,542 22,654 20,373 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 19,251 20,850 20,372 Total G&A 439,109 423,437 417,794 Promotional (ongoing) ( 12 )( 13 ) 84,077 98,667 86,071 Employee share-based compensation 12,232 11,399 9,589 Regulatory charges 9,325 7,847 8,442 Acquisition costs ( 13 ) 6,435 7,498 14,291 Core G&A $ 327,040 $ 298,026 $ 299,401

Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the years presented (in thousands):

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 7,489,172 $ 7,119,501 Advisory and commission 5,324,827 5,180,090 Depreciation and amortization 199,817 151,428 Interest expense on borrowings 126,234 104,414 Amortization of other intangibles 87,560 79,260 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 86,063 86,023 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 Total G&A 1,664,671 1,493,886 Promotional (ongoing) ( 12 )( 13 ) 353,946 288,016 Employee share-based compensation 50,050 41,844 Acquisition costs ( 13 ) 36,165 76,388 Regulatory charges 32,564 29,430 Core G&A $ 1,191,946 $ 1,058,208

(12) Promotional (ongoing) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes $3.6 million and $16.1 million, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs. Promotional (ongoing) includes $4.4 million of such support costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

(13) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Acquisition costs Compensation and benefits $ 3,543 $ 4,722 $ 6,037 Professional services 2,434 2,132 6,040 Promotional (12) 54 282 1,672 Other 404 362 542 Acquisition costs $ 6,435 $ 7,498 $ 14,291

The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the years presented (in thousands):

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Acquisition costs Compensation and benefits $ 20,577 $ 36,420 Professional services 12,023 18,735 Promotional (12) 2,271 14,269 Other 1,294 6,964 Acquisition costs $ 36,165 $ 76,388

(14) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 319,082 $ 232,331 $ 108,081 Interest expense on borrowings 37,082 33,186 27,121 Provision for income taxes 100,137 74,403 28,478 Depreciation and amortization 54,241 51,669 40,816 Amortization of other intangibles 22,542 22,654 20,373 EBITDA $ 533,084 $ 414,243 $ 224,869

(15) Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 319,082 $ 3.95 $ 232,331 $ 2.86 $ 108,081 $ 1.32 Amortization of other intangibles 22,542 0.28 22,654 0.28 20,373 0.25 Acquisition costs 6,435 0.08 7,498 0.09 14,291 0.17 Tax benefit (7,659 ) (0.10 ) (7,930 ) (0.10 ) (9,217 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs $ 340,400 $ 4.21 $ 254,553 3.13 $ 133,528 $ 1.63 Diluted share count 80,875 81,250 81,744

Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs for the years presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 845,702 $ 10.40 $ 459,866 $ 5.63 Amortization of other intangibles 87,560 1.08 79,260 0.97 Acquisition costs 36,165 0.44 76,388 0.93 Tax benefit (32,700 ) (0.40 ) (41,387 ) (0.51 ) Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs $ 936,727 $ 11.52 $ 574,127 7.02 Diluted share count 81,285 81,742

(16) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial.

(17) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(18) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(19) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(20) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(21) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(22) During the second quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of client cash balances to include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the consolidated balance sheets. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable. The following table presents the Company's purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Purchased money market funds $ 8.8 $ 4.2 $ 1.9

(23) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(24) Calculated by dividing interest income earned on cash held in the CCA for the period by the average CCA balance, excluding cash held in CCA that has been used to fund margin lending, during the period. The remaining cash is primarily held in cash segregated under federal or other regulations in the consolidated balance sheets. Cash held in the CCA that has been used to fund margin lending is as follows for the periods presented (in billions):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 CCA balances that have been used to fund margin $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5

(25) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(26) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 845,702 $ 634,701 $ 459,866 Interest expense on borrowings 126,234 116,272 104,414 Provision for income taxes 265,951 194,292 141,463 Depreciation and amortization 199,817 186,392 151,428 Amortization of other intangibles 87,560 85,391 79,260 EBITDA $ 1,525,264 $ 1,217,048 $ 936,431 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other $ 50,685 $ 58,825 $ 92,142 Employee share-based compensation 50,050 47,407 $ 41,844 M&A accretion ( 33 ) 10,570 18,742 53,550 Advisor share-based compensation 2,545 2,502 2,324 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 24,400 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 1,639,114 $ 1,344,524 $ 1,150,691

(27) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(28) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(29) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and enterprises.

(30) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (CFO Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Admin Solutions, Bookkeeping and Partial Book Sales) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(31) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(32) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(33) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.