2023 PDA Annual Meeting Offers Learnings in a Patient-Centric World

Learnings based on the patient experience start with the opening session. EveryLife Foundation's Executive Director, Julia Jenkins, will share key takeaways from a 2019 study which looks at the economic impact of rare diseases in the U.S. Followed by Kelly Baker, a member of the Young Adult Rare Representatives group, who will reflect on her journey and the technologies she uses that have significantly evolved in an effort to improve both safety and patient quality of life.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 PDA Annual Meeting, April 3-5, in New Orleans, La., is organized around the theme, "Back to the Future: Learning from The Past in A Patient-Centric World." The meeting will spotlight the critical connection between our patients and the manufacturing process and enabling a patient-focused mindset on the manufacturing floor.

"I'm looking forward to the impressive agenda and exciting networking opportunities at this year's PDA Annual Meeting. The planning committee has certainly done an outstanding job in designing a great experience for the attendees," said Glenn Wright, incoming PDA President & CEO. "I am also excited and looking forward to standing before the PDA membership in the opening session for the first time as PDA's president."

Following the opening plenary sessions, the meeting breaks into tracks focused on a variety of industry-important topics, including emerging technologies and contamination control. Twelve PDA Interest Groups are also meeting at the Annual Meeting.

Networking events are planned throughout the meeting in the Exhibit Hall, which will host more than 80 exhibitors. PDA is also scheduling Tuesday as an open evening so that attendees can take the time to explore New Orleans, this year's host city. The Hyatt Regency New Orleans is walking distance to many of the city's renowned tourist attractions, including the historic French Quarter, Arts District, and Mississippi Riverfront. There's no better place from which to explore the eclectic vibrancy of New Orleans.

The PDA Contamination Control Workshop, based on the upcoming PDA Technical Report No.90: Contamination Control Strategy Development in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, will take place immediately following the Annual Meeting as well as training courses focused on foundations of quality risk management, quality culture assessment, and root cause investigation for CAPA.

Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. The PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients. Go to http://www.pda.org/footer/about-pda to learn more.

