$64.5 Billion Worldwide Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Industry to 2030 - Featuring Continental, Delphi Automotive, Denso and Hitachi Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$43.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Denso Corporation
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
  • Knorr-Bremse AG
  • Mando Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Need to Improve Road Safety and Reduce Accidents Fuels Growth in the ESC Systems Market
  • Mandatory Use of ESC in New Passenger Cars Augurs Well for the Market
  • Rear Wheel Drive Segment Dominates ESC Systems Market by Drive Type
  • Passenger Cars Lead Global ESC Systems Market
  • Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth
  • An Intensely Competitive Market
  • Global ESC System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for ESC Systems Market
  • World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023
  • Electronic Brakeforce Distribution System Market: Favorable Growth Outlook
  • Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Market Driven by the Enhanced Focus of Automakers on Reducing Accidents
  • Traction Control Systems Market: Increasing Focus on Safety Drives Growth
  • Motorcycle Stability Control Market: Less Stability of Two-Wheelers Fuels Growth
  • Motorcycle TCS Market - Growing Sales of Big Capacity Motorcycles Fuels Prospects
  • Japan and EU to Mandate AEB Standard in New Cars and LCVs from 2020
  • Product Overview
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - An Introduction
  • Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) - Definition
  • An Insight into the Functioning of EBD System
  • Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb2i0h


