CannaReg Summit 2023 Program to Feature Cannabis Beverage Association, NCIA, MJBiz, Vertosa, CFCR, Wana Brands, and More

Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, has released the agenda for upcoming conference CannaReg Summit, taking place March 22-23, 2023, in Burlington, VT and on-demand.

The 2023 program features expert speakers and panelists from MJBiz, New Frontier, Vertosa, Wana Brands, FOCUS, Niagara Bottling, CFCR, Budist, Agrify, Anresco Laboratories, PSI Labs, AE Global, National Cannabis Industry Association, and many more industry-leading companies.

With a theme of harmonizing testing & regulatory standards for the cannabis industry, this event will provide insights into the science of cannabis testing while attendees learn about challenges with infusions, testing standards, regulatory compliance, consumer insights, new packaging opportunities, the future of oil use, and much more.

The program includes 30+ speakers and panelists, a welcome reception, breakout discussions, networking opportunities, lunch & breakfast, and an evening reception.

In one of four panels, Vertosa, Niagara Bottling, Cannabis Beverage Association, and Wana Brands will dive into what it takes to build a successful cannabis brand and how that is differentiated from traditional CPG products. The panelists will talk about each "edible" format from each field and about the differences between formats, onset times, taste profiles, and occasions.

In breakout discussions, moderators from SoRSE Technology, LKP Impact Consulting, and more will discuss industry accomplishments and challenges, current and planned strategies to improve recruiting and retention, reframing needed to educate and advocate with regulators to create standards, and the future of the industry.

