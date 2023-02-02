RJ Young Makes Donations to Make-A-Wish America Chapters Across the Southeast

Donation will grant wishes to more than seven children with critical illnesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) February 02, 2023

RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider, announces today its donation of over $58,000 to Make-A-Wish America chapters in 8 of their primary markets. The money was raised through employee donations and a 100% match from the company. RJ Young presented the check at a ceremony held last week at RJ Young's Tallahassee, FL office.

"The goal was to raise $20,000 during our giving campaign and we are proud to have nearly tripled that number," says AJ Baggott, chief operating officer of RJ Young. "Giving back to our local communities is one of our core values at RJ Young. We are grateful to our employees for their donations and look forward to granting even more wishes in the future."

RJ Young's donation will bring joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses like 17-year-old Quan who needs a heart transplant. Quan's wish to meet Russell Wilson, the current Denver Broncos quarterback, will be just one of the more than 7 wishes granted because of RJ Young's donation.

"This money not only makes wishes come true but is a powerful display of RJ Young's commitment to philanthropy and community engagement," says Beth Torres, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. "On behalf of all the chapters benefiting and the wish kids this money will support, I'm honored to say thank you to all our friends at RJ Young. They are true wish granters!"

ABOUT RJ YOUNG

RJ Young is an industry leader that provides technology solutions that power businesses. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 650 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to info@rjyoung.com.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most.

Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

