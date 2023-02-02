Submit Release
Sun Country Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q4 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.12 and operating margin of 6.7%
Q4 2022 Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13(1) and adjusted operating margin of 7.0%(1)
FY 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.29 and operating margin of 6.2%
FY 2022 Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.42(1) and adjusted operating margin of 6.5%(1)

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“Sun Country Airlines,” “Sun Country,” the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCY) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Thank you to the entire Sun Country team for a successful 2022,” said Jude Bricker, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Country. “Our unique and diversified business model continued to produce strong results in the face of significant industry challenges, as we grew year-over-year revenue by 43.6% to $894.4 million, a record high for Sun Country. Despite constraints on our growth, the impact of Omicron in Q1 and a 71% increase in fuel prices versus 2021, we produced a GAAP pre-tax margin of 2.7% and an adjusted pre-tax margin of 3.7% for the year while growing scheduled service block hours nearly 18%. Over the important holiday travel season, our operations team produced the industry’s highest completion factor of 99.3%. We are very optimistic about 2023, as we continue to see strong bookings, unit revenues and earnings growth heading into Q1.”

Overview of Fourth Quarter and Full Year

  Three Months Ended December 31,  
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021(7) % Change
Total Operating Revenue $ 227.2 $ 172.6   31.6
Operating Income   15.1   10.2   48.0
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax   9.5   (0.4 ) NM
Net Income (Loss)   7.3   (1.1 ) NM
Diluted earnings (Loss) per share $ 0.12 $ (0.02 ) NM


  Three Months Ended December 31,  
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021(7) % Change
Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 15.9 $ 14.2 12.0
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax(1)   10.3   7.4 39.2
Adjusted Net Income(1)   7.9   5.8 36.2
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.13 $ 0.09 44.4


  Year Ended December 31,  
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021(7) % Change
Total Operating Revenue $ 894.4 $ 623.0 43.6  
Operating Income   55.7   111.9 (50.2 )
Income Before Income Tax   24.0   100.3 (76.1 )
Net Income   17.7   81.2 (78.2 )
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 1.37 (78.8 )


  Year Ended December 31,  
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)  2022 2021(7) % Change
Adjusted Operating Income (1) $ 58.5 $ 48.4 20.9
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax (1)   33.0   23.4 41.0
Adjusted Net Income (1)   25.8   18.2 41.8
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.31 35.5


For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Sun Country reported Income Before Income Tax of $9.5 million and Net Income of $7.3 million, on $227.2 million of revenue. Adjusted Income Before Income Tax for the quarter was $10.3 million(1). GAAP Operating Income during the quarter was $15 million, producing an Operating Margin of 6.7%, while Adjusted Operating Income was $15.9 million(1), resulting in an Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 7.0%(1).

“Fourth quarter demand continued to remain strong,” said Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Both revenue and Adjusted Operating Margin were near the high end of our guidance. Scheduled service TRASM(3) increased 27.3% year over year while we grew scheduled service ASMs 13.6% in the same period. We have continued to prudently grow our airline as we have overcome supply chain challenges and the complexities of implementing a new pilot agreement. Our passenger fleet count increased 16.7% in 2022 and we ended the year with 571 pilots, which is 25% higher than 2021. Adjusted CASM grew 8.6%(1) in 2022 due largely to the implementation of a new labor agreement and constraints on our growth that resulted in less-than-planned capacity. We expect these pressures to moderate substantially in 2023.”

Notable Highlights

  • Announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning in the summer of 2023. Twelve new destinations such as Colorado Springs, CO, Columbus, OH and Kansas City, MO are featured as the airline continues to expand its network.
  • Began providing service to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in December under an Essential Air Service agreement awarded by the Department of Transportation.
  • Increased flying for Caesars Entertainment in October under the existing charter agreement to utilize a third aircraft.
  • As of the end of January 2023, the previously announced $25 million Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) program had been completed. The Company repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares at an average price of $18.23. The Company still has $25 million authorized by the board of directors available for share repurchases.
  • Welcomed Jennifer Vogel to the Board of Directors in October. She brings over 30 years of governance and legal experience including key executive roles at Continental Airlines.
  • Welcomed Gail Peterson to the Board of Directors in January. She currently serves as executive vice president of Global Marketing & Communications for Ecolab Inc.

Capacity

System block hours flown during the fourth quarter of 2022 grew by 9.7% year over year, while scheduled service ASMs increased 13.6%. Cargo block hours declined 1.8% year over year due to a shorter average stage length versus the previous year.

Fourth quarter charter block hours grew 15.5% year over year driven by the continued growth in flying under long-term contracts, which comprised 61% of total charter flying versus 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Charter flying not under long term contract (ad hoc charters) continued to grow throughout the year as pilot constraints eased, but still remain 30% below year over year levels. Full year 2022 ad hoc charter block hours were 60% lower than 2019, but we expect them to grow back towards 2019 levels as pilot staffing normalizes.

Revenue

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported total revenue of $227.2 million, which was 31.6% more than the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s scheduled service TRASM(3) of 11.8 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 27.3% year over year while scheduled service ASMs increased 13.6%. The fourth quarter 2022 total fare of $177 exceeded fourth quarter 2021 by 14% while scheduled load factor increased 7.8 percentage points to 84.4%.

Charter service revenue is primarily generated through service provided to collegiate and professional sports teams, the U.S. Department of Defense, casinos, and other customers. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s charter service revenue was $43.1 million, an increase of 11.0% year over year.

Cargo revenue consists of revenue earned from flying cargo aircraft under the Air Transportation Services Agreement (“ATSA”) with Amazon. In the fourth quarter of 2022, cargo revenue was $24.4 million, a 4.6% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cost

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP Operating Expenses increased 30.6% year over year, primarily due to a 9.7% increase in flown block hours and a 61.2% increase in Aircraft Fuel expense in the quarter. This resulted in an increase in CASM of 14.9%. Adjusted CASM(1) in the fourth quarter increased 7.1% versus the fourth quarter 2021 mostly driven by the new pilot agreement that was signed at the end of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total liquidity(6) was $289.4 million on December 31, 2022, while the Company’s net debt(5) was $364.9 million.

(in millions) December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (Unaudited)    
Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 92.1   $ 309.3
Available-for-Sale Securities   172.6    
Amount Available Under Revolving Credit Facility   24.7     25.0
Total Liquidity $ 289.4   $ 334.3
       
(in millions) December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (Unaudited)    
Total Debt, Net $ 352.2   $ 277.4
Finance Lease Obligations   251.3     192.2
Operating Lease Obligations   26.1     76.0
Total Debt and Lease Obligations   629.6     545.6
Cash and Cash Equivalents   92.1     309.3
Available-for-Sale Securities   172.6    
Net Debt $ 364.9   $ 236.2


Fleet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 42 aircraft in its passenger service fleet, and operated 12 freighter aircraft in its cargo operation.

Guidance for First Quarter 2023

  Q1 2023 H/(L) vs Q1 2022
Total revenue - millions $280 to $290 24% to 28%
Economic fuel cost per gallon $3.58 12%
Operating income margin - percentage 15% to 20% 5pp to 10pp
Effective tax rate 23%  
Total system block hours - thousands 35 to 36 3.5% to 6.5%


Conference Call & Webcast Details

Sun Country Airlines will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 3, 2023. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Sun Country Airlines’ website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website approximately one hour after the call. The conference call can also be listened to live by accessing https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7c0a447b31ca49cfb77711f7e00f5b42.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

End Notes

1 - See additional details, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the section titled “Non-GAAP financial measures”
2 - Total system TRASM = total revenue – cargo revenue / system ASMs
3 - Scheduled service TRASM = scheduled service revenue + ancillary revenue + other revenue / scheduled service ASMs
4 - Adjusted CASM is a non-GAAP measure derived from CASM by excluding fuel costs, Special Items, non-cash management stock compensation expense, costs arising from its cargo operations (began in 2020 when the Company launched cargo operations), certain commissions, and other costs of selling its vacations product from this measure. See table titled “Reconciliation of Adjusted CASM to CASM”
5 - Net debt = current portion of long-term debt + long-term debt + finance lease obligations + operating lease obligations – cash and cash equivalents - Available-for-Sale Securities
6 - Total liquidity = cash and cash equivalents + available-for-sale securities + amount available under revolver
7 - Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct an immaterial change related to the application of the Company’s accounting for its aircraft transactions

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are relating to:

  • our strategy, outlook and growth prospects;
  • our operational and financial targets and dividend policy;
  • general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets;
  • potential repurchases of our common stock; and
  • the competitive environment in which we operate.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We sometimes use information that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of our results to others in the airline industry and our prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe certain charges included in our operating expenses on a GAAP basis make it difficult to compare our current period results to prior periods as well as future periods and guidance. The tables below show a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this document to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,    
  2022
   2021(7)   % Change
Operating Revenues:          
Scheduled Service $ 103,629     $ 77,472     33.8  
Charter Service   43,092       38,820     11.0  
Ancillary   52,958       30,611     73.0  
Passenger   199,679       146,903     35.9  
Cargo   24,421       23,344     4.6  
Other   3,054       2,305     32.5  
Total Operating Revenue   227,154       172,552     31.6  
           
Operating Expenses:          
Aircraft Fuel   62,029       38,480     61.2  
Salaries, Wages, and Benefits   67,278       48,392     39.0  
Aircraft Rent   1,421       4,314     (67.1 )
Maintenance   10,810       9,925     8.9  
Sales and Marketing   7,717       5,658     36.4  
Depreciation and Amortization   18,277       15,544     17.6  
Ground Handling   8,977       7,327     22.5  
Landing Fees and Airport Rent   12,950       11,119     16.5  
Other Operating, net   22,578       21,554     4.8  
Total Operating Expenses   212,037       162,313     30.6  
Operating Income   15,117       10,239     47.6  
           
Non-operating Income (Expense):          
Interest Income   2,361       33     NM  
Interest Expense   (7,921 )     (6,840 )   15.8  
Other, net   (80 )     (3,881 )   (97.9 )
Total Non-operating Expense, net   (5,640 )     (10,688 )   (47.2 )
             
Income (Loss) before Income Tax   9,477       (449 )   NM  
Income Tax Expense   2,193       637     244.3  
Net Income (Loss) $ 7,284     $ (1,086 )   NM  
             
Net Income (Loss) per share to common stockholders:      
Basic $ 0.13     $ (0.02 )   NM  
Diluted $ 0.12     $ (0.02 )   NM  
Shares used for computation:          
Basic   57,693,064       57,712,097      
Diluted   60,071,021       57,712,097     4.1  
                     
“NM” stands for not meaningful


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
(Unaudited) 
 
  Year Ended December 31,    
  2022
   2021(7)
 		  % Change
Operating Revenues:                    
Scheduled Service $ 438,308     $ 279,377     56.9  
Charter Service   161,619       127,331     26.9  
Ancillary   192,506       117,237     64.2  
Passenger   792,433       523,945     51.2  
Cargo   90,350       91,428     (1.2 )
Other   11,661       7,642     52.6  
Total Operating Revenue   894,444       623,015     43.6  
                     
Operating Expenses:                    
Aircraft Fuel   268,363       129,110     107.9  
Salaries, Wages, and Benefits   245,855       178,207     38.0  
Aircraft Rent   8,768       17,653     (50.3 )
Maintenance   46,604       40,095     16.2  
Sales and Marketing   31,053       22,060     40.8  
Depreciation and Amortization   67,641       57,075     18.5  
Ground Handling   33,816       26,981     25.3  
Landing Fees and Airport Rent   45,658       40,726     12.1  
Special Items, net         (72,419 )   (100.0 )
Other Operating, net   90,978       71,580     27.1  
Total Operating Expenses   838,736       511,068     64.1  
Operating Income   55,708       111,947     (50.2 )
                     
Non-operating Income (Expense):                    
Interest Income   4,527       85     NM  
Interest Expense   (31,018 )     (26,326 )   17.8  
Other, net   (5,235 )     14,624     NM  
Total Non-operating Expense, net   (31,726 )     (11,617 )   173.1  
                     
Income before Income Tax   23,982       100,330     (76.1 )
Income Tax Expense   6,306       19,082     (67.0 )
Net Income $ 17,676     $ 81,248     (78.2 )
                     
Net Income per share to common stockholders:                    
Basic $ 0.31     $ 1.47     (78.9 )
Diluted $ 0.29     $ 1.37     (78.8 )
Shares used for computation:                    
Basic   57,951,955       55,182,811     5.0  
Diluted   61,046,595       59,324,040     2.9  
 
“NM” stands for not meaningful


KEY OPERATING STATISTICS
 
The following table presents key operating statistics and metrics for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,
 		   
  2022
 		  2021(7)
 		  % Change
Scheduled Service Statistics:              
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands   1,141,495       912,238     25.1  
Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands   1,352,830       1,190,868     13.6  
Load factor   84.4 %     76.6 %   7.8  
Revenue passengers carried   882,877       694,965     27.0  
Departures   5,654       4,929     14.7  
Block hours   18,496       16,164     14.4  
Scheduled service TRASM(1)- cents   11.80       9.27     27.3  
Average base fare per passenger $ 117.38     $ 111.48     5.3  
Ancillary revenue per passenger $ 59.98     $ 44.05     36.2  
Fuel gallons - thousands   14,282       12,386     15.3  
       
Charter Statistics:      
Departures   2,402       2,057     16.8  
Block hours   4,788       4,145     15.5  
Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands   292,832       257,250     13.8  
Fuel gallons - thousands   2,970       2,990     (0.7 )
       
Cargo Statistics:      
Departures   3,309       3,066     7.9  
Block hours   8,800       8,962     (1.8 )
       
Total System Statistics:      
Average passenger aircraft   38.1       34.0     12.1  
Passenger aircraft – end of period   42       36     16.7  
Cargo aircraft – end of period   12       12      
Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands   1,657,207       1,457,855     13.7  
Departures   11,440       10,121     13.0  
Block hours   32,309       29,458     9.7  
Daily utilization – hours   6.7       6.6     1.5  
Average stage length – miles   1,113       1,138     (2.2 )
Total revenue per ASM (TRASM)(2)- cents   12.23       10.23     19.6  
Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents   12.79       11.13     14.9  
Adjusted CASM - cents   7.44       6.95     7.1  
Fuel gallons - thousands   17,369       15,470     12.3  
Fuel cost per gallon, excluding derivatives $ 3.58     $ 2.49     43.8  
Employees at end of period   2,510       2,181     15.1  
1 – Scheduled service TRASM = scheduled service revenue + ancillary revenue + other revenue / scheduled service ASMs
2 – Total system TRASM = total revenue – cargo revenue / system ASMs



KEY OPERATING STATISTICS
 
  Year Ended December 31,
 		   
  2022   2021(7)
 		  % Change
Scheduled Service Statistics:              
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands   4,706,996       3,618,208     30.1  
Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands   5,637,233       4,844,203     16.4  
Load factor   83.5 %     74.7 %   8.8  
Revenue passengers carried   3,598,584       2,733,364     31.7  
Departures   23,166       19,706     17.6  
Block hours   76,081       64,584     17.8  
Scheduled service TRASM(1)- cents   11.40       8.35     36.5  
Average base fare per passenger $ 121.80     $ 102.21     19.2  
Ancillary revenue per passenger $ 53.49     $ 42.89     24.7  
Fuel gallons - thousands   59,222       49,685     19.2  
       
Charter Statistics:      
Departures   8,616       7,093     21.5  
Block hours   17,788       14,967     18.8  
Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands   1,093,530       951,086     15.0  
Fuel gallons - thousands   12,055       10,729     12.4  
       
Cargo Statistics:      
Departures   11,619       11,295     2.9  
Block hours   32,691       33,934     (3.7 )
       
Total System Statistics:      
Average passenger aircraft   35.9       32.2     11.5  
Passenger aircraft – end of period   42       36     16.7  
Cargo aircraft – end of period   12       12      
Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands   6,771,340       5,826,827     16.2  
Departures   43,686       38,317     14.0  
Block hours   127,361       114,106     11.6  
Daily utilization – hours   7.2       6.8     5.9  
Average stage length – miles   1,155       1,183     (2.4 )
Total revenue per ASM (TRASM)(2)- cents   11.87       9.12     30.2  
Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents   12.39       8.77     41.3  
Adjusted CASM - cents   7.04       6.48     8.6  
Fuel gallons - thousands   71,690       60,739     18.0  
Fuel cost per gallon, excluding derivatives $ 3.75     $ 2.19     71.2  
Employees at end of period   2,510       2,181     15.1  
1 – Scheduled service TRASM = scheduled service revenue + ancillary revenue + other revenue / scheduled service ASMs
2 – Total system TRASM = total revenue – cargo revenue / system ASMs



SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in millions)
(amounts may not recalculate due to rounding)
 
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021(7)   % Change
  (Unaudited)        
Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 92.1   $ 309.3   (70.2 )
Other Current Assets   253.4     66.1   283.3  
Total Current Assets   345.5     375.4   (8.0 )
Total Property & Equipment, net   785.7     578.5   35.8  
Other   393.3     426.5   (7.8 )
Total Assets   1,524.4     1,380.4   10.4  
                 
Air Traffic Liabilities   158.0     118.6   33.2  
Current Finance Lease Obligations   18.0     11.7   53.8  
Current Operating Lease Obligations   6.3     17.2   (63.4 )
Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt   57.5     29.4   95.6  
Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability   2.3       NM  
Other Current Liabilities   135.0     104.7   28.9  
Total Current Liabilities   377.1     281.7   33.9  
Finance Lease Obligations   233.3     180.5   29.3  
Operating Lease Obligations   19.8     58.8   (66.3 )
Long-Term Debt   294.7     248.0   18.8  
Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability   101.5     98.8   2.8  
Other   5.2     22.1   (76.5 )
Total Liabilities   1,031.7     889.8   15.9  
                 
Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 492.7   $ 490.6   0.4  


SUMMARY CASH FLOW
(Dollars in millions) 
(Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding) 
 
  Year Ended December 31,    
   2022    2021(7)   % Change
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $         127.4     $         159.0             (19.9 )
           
Purchases of Property & Equipment           (187.9 )             (123.3 )           52.4  
Other           (161.4 )             (0.6 )   NM  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities           (349.3 )             (123.9 )           181.9  
           
Cash Received from Stock Offering           —               235.9             (100.0 )
Proceeds from Borrowing           188.3               80.5             133.9  
Repayment of Finance Lease Obligations           (42.1 )             (11.9 )           253.8  
Repayment of Borrowings           (113.5 )             (85.4 )           32.9  
Other           (25.7 )             (6.7 )           283.6  
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities           7.0               212.4             (96.7 )
           
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash           (214.9 )             247.4             (186.9 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash – Beginning of the Period           317.8               70.4             351.4  
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash – End of the Period $         102.9     $         317.8             (67.6 )
 
“NM” stands for not meaningful


Calculation of Special Items
Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding
 
The following table lists the items that are included as Special Items, net.
 
  Year Ended December 31,
   2022   2021(7)
CARES Act employee grant recognition (1) $         —   $         (71.6 )
CARES Act employee retention credit (2)           —             (0.8 )
Total Special Items, net $         —   $         (72.4 )


(1) In the first half of 2021, the United States Department of the Treasury awarded the Company a grant of $71.6 under the Payroll Support Program (“PSP2”) under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021
(2) Primarily relates to a credit recognized under the CARES Act Employee Retention credit which is a refundable tax credit against certain employee taxes


There were no items included in Special Items, net for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income , Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures included as supplemental disclosure because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Derivations of Operating Income and Net Income are well recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by our management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in our industry.

The measures described above have limitations as analytical tools. Some of the limitations applicable to these measures include: they do not reflect the impact of certain cash and non-cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting each measure’s usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the following non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to the possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted.

For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have significant limitations which affect their use as indicators of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income 
Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding  
The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income.
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2022   2021(7)
Operating Revenue $ 227.2     $ 172.6  
Operating Income   15.1       10.2  
Stock compensation expense   0.8       1.0  
Other Adjustments(1)         3.0  
Adjusted Operating Income $ 15.9     $ 14.2  
       
Operating Income Margin   6.7 %     5.9 %
Adjusted Operating Income Margin   7.0 %     8.2 %


  Year Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021(7)
Operating Revenue $ 894.4     $ 623.0  
Operating Income   55.7       111.9  
Special Items, net(2)         (72.4 )
Stock compensation expense   2.8       5.6  
Other Adjustments(1)         3.0  
Tax Receivable Agreement expense(3)         0.3  
Adjusted Operating Income $ 58.5     $ 48.4  
       
Operating Income Margin   6.2 %     18.0 %
Adjusted Operating Income Margin   6.5 %     7.8 %


(1) Other adjustments include an adjustment to record the impact on pilot vacation pay resulting from the new pilot labor contract
(2) See special items table above for more details
(3) This represents the one-time costs to establish the Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) liability with our pre-IPO stockholders




Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Tax to Adjusted Income Before Income Tax 
Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding  
The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) before income tax to adjusted income before income tax.
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021(7)
Net Income (Loss) $ 7.3     $ (1.1 )
Add: Provision for Income Tax Expense   2.2       0.6  
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax, as reported   9.5       (0.4 )
Pre-tax margin   4.2 %     (0.3 )%
       
Stock compensation expense   0.8       1.0  
Secondary offering expense         0.5  
Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (1)         3.4  
Other Adjustments (2)         3.0  
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax $ 10.3     $ 7.4  
       
Adjusted Pre-tax margin   4.5 %     4.3 %


  Year Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021(7)
Net Income $ 17.7     $ 81.2  
Add: Provision for Income Tax Expense   6.3       19.1  
Income Before Income Tax, as reported   24.0       100.3  
Pre-tax margin   2.7 %     16.1 %
       
Special Items, net(3)         (72.4 )
Stock compensation expense   2.8       5.6  
Secondary offering expense         1.8  
Gain on asset transactions, net(4)   (0.3 )      
Early pay-off of US Treasury loan         0.8  
Tax Receivable Agreement expense(5)         0.3  
Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment(1)   5.0       (16.4 )
Loss on refinancing credit facility   1.6       0.4  
Other Adjustments(2)         3.0  
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax $ 33.0     $ 23.4  
       
Adjusted Pre-tax margin   3.7 %     3.8 %


(1) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense)
(2) Other adjustments include an adjustment to record the impact on pilot vacation pay resulting from the new pilot labor contract
(3) See special items table above for more details
(4) Due to changes in the Company’s operations, Management determined that, beginning in the fourth quarter 2022, certain asset transactions will no longer be included as adjustments to Adjusted Income Before Income Tax because these transactions are part of our recurring operations. This change was made prospectively beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no prior period amounts have been adjusted.
(5) This represents the one-time costs to establish the TRA liability with our pre-IPO stockholders


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share
Dollars and shares in millions, except for per share - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding
The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021(7)
  Dollars   Per Share -
diluted		   Dollars   Per Share -
diluted
Net Income (Loss) $ 7.3     $ 0.12     $ (1.1 )   $ (0.02 )
Stock Compensation Expense   0.8       0.01       1.0       0.02  
Secondary offering expense               0.5       0.01  
Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment(1)               3.4       0.05  
Other Adjustment(2)               3.0       0.05  
Income tax effect of adjusting items, net(3)   (0.2 )           (1.0 )     (0.02 )
Adjusted Net Income $ 7.9     $ 0.13     $ 5.8     $ 0.09  
               
Diluted share count   60.1           61.9      
               
  Year Ended December 31,
  2022
 		    2021(7)
  Dollars   Per Share -
diluted		   Dollars   Per Share -
diluted
Net Income $ 17.7     $ 0.29     $ 81.2     $ 1.37  
Special Items, net(4)               (72.4 )     (1.21 )
Stock Compensation Expense   2.8       0.05       5.6       0.09  
Secondary offering expense               1.8       0.03  
Gain on asset transactions, net(5)   (0.3 )     (0.01 )            
Early pay-off of US Treasury loan               0.8       0.01  
Tax Receivable Agreement expense(6)               0.3       0.01  
Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment(1)   5.0       0.08       (16.4 )     (0.28 )
Loss on refinancing credit facility   1.6       0.03       0.4       0.01  
Other Adjustments(2)               3.0       0.05  
Income tax effect of adjusting items, net(3)   (0.9 )     (0.02 )     13.9       0.23  
Adjusted Net Income $ 25.8     $ 0.42     $ 18.2     $ 0.31  
               
Diluted share count   61.0           59.3      


(1) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense)
(2) Other adjustments include an adjustment to record the impact on pilot vacation pay resulting from the new pilot labor contract
(3) The tax effect of adjusting items, net is calculated at the Company’s statutory rate for the application period
(4) See special items table above for more details
(5) Due to changes in the Company’s operations, Management determined that, beginning in the fourth quarter 2022, certain asset transactions will no longer be included as adjustments to Adjusted Net Income because these transactions are part of our recurring operations. This change was made prospectively beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no prior period amounts have been adjusted.
(6) This represents the one-time costs to establish the TRA liability with our pre-IPO stockholders




Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding  
The following tables present the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented below.
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,
   2022    2021(7)
Net Income (Loss) $ 7.3     $ (1.1 )
Interest Income   (2.4 )      
Interest Expense   7.9       6.8  
Stock Compensation Expense   0.8       1.0  
Secondary offering expense         0.5  
Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (1)         3.4  
Provision for Income Taxes   2.2       0.6  
Depreciation and Amortization   18.3       15.5  
Other Adjustments (2)         3.0  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.1     $ 29.8  
       
Adjusted EBITDA margin   15.0 %     17.3 %


  Year Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021(7)
Net Income $ 17.7     $ 81.2  
Special Items, net(3)         (72.4 )
Interest Income   (4.5 )     (0.1 )
Interest Expense   31.0       26.3  
Stock Compensation Expense   2.8       5.6  
Gain on asset transactions, net(4)   (0.3 )      
Secondary offering expense         1.8  
Tax Receivable Agreement expense(5)         0.3  
Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment(1)   5.0       (16.4 )
Provision for Income Taxes   6.3       19.1  
Depreciation and Amortization   67.6       57.1  
Other Adjustments(2)         3.0  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 125.6     $ 105.5  
       
Adjusted EBITDA margin   14.0 %     16.9 %


(1) This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense)
(2) Other adjustments include an adjustment to record the impact on pilot vacation pay resulting from the new pilot labor contract
(3) See special items table above for more details
(4) Due to changes in the Company’s operations, Management determined that, beginning in the fourth quarter 2022, certain asset transactions will no longer be included as adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA because these transactions are part of our recurring operations. This change was made prospectively beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no prior period amounts have been adjusted.
(5) This represents the one-time costs to establish the TRA liability with our pre-IPO stockholders


Adjusted CASM

Adjusted CASM is a non-GAAP measure derived from CASM by excluding fuel costs, costs related to our cargo operations (began in 2020 when we launched our cargo operations), stock based compensation, certain commissions and other costs of selling our vacations product from this measure as these costs are unrelated to our airline operations and improve comparability to our peers. Adjusted CASM is an important measure used by management and by our board of directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. Adjusted CASM is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts and we believe it is an important metric by which they compare our airline to others in the industry, although other airlines may exclude certain other costs in their calculation of Adjusted CASM. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.

Adjusted CASM excludes fuel costs. By excluding volatile fuel expenses that are outside of our control from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations and our non-fuel cost initiatives. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can lead to a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact and trends in company-specific cost drivers, such as labor rates, aircraft costs and maintenance costs, and productivity, which are more controllable by management.

We have excluded costs related to the cargo operations as these operations do not create ASMs. Adjusted CASM further excludes special items and other adjustments, as defined in the relevant reporting period, that are not representative of the ongoing costs necessary to our airline operations and may improve comparability between periods. We also exclude stock compensation expense when computing Adjusted CASM. The Company’s compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives and is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any period.
As derivations of Adjusted CASM are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of Adjusted CASM as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted CASM should not be considered in isolation or as a replacement for CASM. For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted CASM has significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.


Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM
Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding, dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted
The following table presents the reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM.
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,
   2022
 		  2021(7)
  Operating
Expenses
- mm 		  Per ASM (cents)   Operating
Expenses
- mm 		  Per ASM (cents)
CASM $ 212.0   12.79   $ 162.3   11.13
Less:              
Aircraft Fuel   62.0   3.74     38.5   2.64
Stock Compensation Expense   0.8   0.05     1.0   0.07
Other Adjustments (1)         3.0   0.21
Cargo expenses, not already adjusted above   25.8   1.55     18.3   1.25
Sun Country Vacations   0.2   0.01     0.2   0.01
Adjusted CASM $ 123.2   7.44   $ 101.4   6.95
               
Available seat miles (ASMs) - mm   1,657.2         1,457.9    


  Year Ended December 31,
   2022
 		  2021(7)
  Operating
Expenses
- mm 		  Per ASM (cents)   Operating
Expenses
- mm 		  Per ASM (cents)
CASM $ 838.7   12.39   $ 511.1     8.77  
Less:              
Aircraft Fuel   268.4   3.96     129.1     2.22  
Stock Compensation Expense   2.8   0.04     5.6     0.10  
Special Items, net (2)         (72.4 )   (1.25 )
Tax Receivable Agreement expense (3)         0.3     0.01  
Other Adjustments (1)         3.0     0.05  
Cargo expenses, not already adjusted above   89.8   1.33     67.2     1.15  
Sun Country Vacations   1.0   0.02     0.8     0.01  
Adjusted CASM $ 476.8   7.04   $ 377.5     6.48  
               
Available seat miles (ASMs) - mm   6,771.3         5,826.8      


(1) Other adjustments include an adjustment to record the impact on pilot vacation pay resulting from the new pilot labor contract
(2) See special items table above for more details
(3) This represents the one-time costs to establish the TRA liability with our pre-IPO stockholders 

