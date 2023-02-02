Submit Release
Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on March 7, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 28, 2023.

For further information, please visit www.mulvihill.com or email us at info@mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
www.mulvihill.com
info@mulvihill.com
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.


