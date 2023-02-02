Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market will value USD 10.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Size By Product Type (Disinfectant, Flocculant, Anti-Foamer, Activated Carbon, Anti-Foulant and Coagulant), By Application (Municipal and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the sludge treatment chemicals market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the sludge treatment chemicals market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global sludge treatment chemicals market are Ashland, Kemira, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Aries Chemical, Inc., AMCON INC., General Electric, Ecolab, CHEM. ENGI. s.r.o., Accepta, Beckart Environmental, Inc., Condorchem Envitech among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide sludge treatment chemicals market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Waste water treatment produces sludge, which usually contains pathogens, microorganisms, and chemicals. Its disposal has become one of the major environmental concerns in recent years. Due to the growing development in the industrial sector, demand for industrial waste treatment chemicals is expected to grow significantly in developing countries. In addition to growing investments in the manufacturing sector, increased foreign direct investment is likely to boost sludge treatment chemicals demand. It is expected that over the forecast period, the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market will grow due to increasing public awareness regarding the use of sludge treatment chemicals and increased initiatives by municipalities, environmental groups, and research organizations to conserve water. Chemicals for sludge treatment are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period as a result of the high cost of treating sludge. In the forecast period, the demand for sludge treatment chemicals will increase as companies strive to reduce the toxicity in industrial sludge. A major driver of the global sludge treatment chemicals market in the coming years is the growing chemical industries coupled with the growing metal processing industry. Moreover, government regulations restricting waste discharge in the countries will lead to a rise in sludge treatment chemicals adoption.

Scope of Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ashland, Kemira, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Aries Chemical, Inc., AMCON INC., General Electric, Ecolab, CHEM. ENGI. s.r.o., Accepta, Beckart Environmental, Inc., Condorchem Envitech among others

Segmentation Analysis

Coconut oil is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes copra, coconut milk, coconut oil, coconut meat, coconut water and others. The coconut oil segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It contains a high amount of healthy saturated fat that boosts fat loss and restores energy levels, as well as raising the good cholesterol levels in the body, which helps lower heart disease risk. Coconut oil is also widely used as an excellent hair care oil that promotes health, and hair growth.

Coagulants are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is disinfectant, flocculant, anti-foamer, activated carbon, anti-foulant and coagulant. The coagulants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A range of coagulants and flocculants are used in sludge treatment procedures for removing solids, thickening sludge, and other purposes. Due to the fact that coagulants and other chemicals are cost-effective, coagulants are becoming increasingly important in sludge treatment processes.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the sludge treatment chemicals market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. For treatment facilities in the region, growing research and development (R&D) expenditures are encouraging the use of energy-efficient membrane-based filters. In North America, as smart process solutions like diagnostic software, digital monitoring, sensors, and remote operation continue to be used, smart water meters will be integrated.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's sludge treatment chemicals market size was valued at USD 0.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

A number of international sludge treatment chemicals producers are located in the country, strict government regulations are being implemented by regional governments, and a growing awareness of sludge disposal is expected to boost the market for sludge treatment chemicals in the country.

China

China’s sludge treatment chemicals market size was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

It is expected that China will experience the greatest growth rate for sludge treatment chemicals in the Asia Pacific region as a result of increasing demand from a variety of end-use sectors, including oil & gas, food & beverages, chemicals etc.

India

India's sludge treatment chemicals market size was valued at USD 0.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Rapid industrialization in the country is leading to huge amount of wastewater generation which needs to be treated before discharging in the outer environment as a result of this the demand for sludge treatment chemicals is rising.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness about the proper disposal of wastewater from various end-user industuries.

