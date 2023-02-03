Cannanda, the Creator of CB2 Oil, Releases a Compilation of Studies on the Benefits of CB2 Receptor Activation
The growing interest in the benefits of CB2 receptor activation is leading to boost in sales for Cannanda CB2 oil
CB2 Hemp Seed Oil (as vegan sofgels): Cannanda CB2 oil is often recommended by doctors and other healthcare practitioners for an assortment of ailments
As more research investigates the therapeutic promise of the CB2 receptor, Cannanda compiles them into one consumer-friendly resource
CB2 activation has been shown to have numerous benefits for the body, and these benefits are due to the ability of CB2 activation to modulate the immune system, control inflammation, and regulate pain signalling in the body.
The compilation is divided into various health conditions, including:
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Alzheimer’s Disease
• Osteoarthritis
• Rheumatoid Arthritis
• Immune System Modulation
• Cardiovascular Health
• Diabetes & Other Metabolic Disorders
• Liver Health
• and even Addictions and Substance Use Disorders
This compilation of studies is the result of years of research by the scientific community, and this field of study has gained significant momentum since the discovery of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and its receptors. The ECS is a complex cellular system that plays a crucial role in maintaining the body's internal balance or homeostasis. It is a network of receptors, neurotransmitters, and metabolic enzymes that work together to regulate various physiological processes such as appetite, pain, mood, sleep, and immune function.
The ECS is activated by naturally-occurring cannabinoids that are produced by the body (endocannabinoids), as well as phytocannabinoids found in various plants. The two main endocannabinoids are anandamide and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG), and they bind to cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, located on the surface of cells. CB1 receptors are primarily found in the central nervous system and responsible for the intoxication often associated with cannabis use, while CB2 receptors are mainly located in the peripheral tissues and immune cells and does not induce intoxication. As we are discovering, the ECS is involved in many physiological processes and helps to maintain overall health and wellness.
"We are proud to release this compilation of studies on the benefits of CB2 activation," said Dr Lee Know, CEO of Cannanda. "We believe that this compilation will provide valuable insights into the potential of CB2 activation to improve health and wellness and will support our mission to provide safe, effective, and innovative products to our customers."
Cannanda CB2® products are unique and highly effective formulas that harnesses the power of “CB2 terpenes” to provide maximum benefits for the body. They are made from all natural ingredients and are rigorously tested for purity.
For more information about the benefits of CB2 activation and Cannanda’s CB2 oils, please visit the company's website at cannanda.com.
Erin Ford
3DMC Press
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram