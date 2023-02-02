Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,567 in the last 365 days.

Mayor of Famagusta Municipality Visited EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Mayor of Famagusta Dr. Süleyman Uluçay paid a visit of courtesy to the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın on Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Abide Eryaşar, Deputy Director of Famagusta Municipality, Head of Public Works, Zoning and Project Unit, was also present during the said visit.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın thanked Mayor of Famagusta Municipality Süleyman Uluçay for his visit and congratulated him on his new position and wished him every success in his new undertaking. During the visit, infrastructural works at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, which is under the joint operation of EMU and Famagusta Municipality, and training programs that can be provided by EMU for the Municipality staff were points of discussion. Providing information about the current activities at EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that EMU is an inseparable part of Famagusta and that they are always ready to realise joint projects for EMU and Famagusta with the Municipality, as before. Dr. Uluçay also stated that EMU is one of the most important building blocks of Famagusta and stated that the cooperation between the Municipality and the University will continue in an increasing format. After the visit, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented Dr. Uluçay a Lefkara work panel unique to Cyprus.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Mayor of Famagusta Municipality Visited EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.