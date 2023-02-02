Mayor of Famagusta Municipality Visited EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Mayor of Famagusta Dr. Süleyman Uluçay paid a visit of courtesy to the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın on Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Abide Eryaşar, Deputy Director of Famagusta Municipality, Head of Public Works, Zoning and Project Unit, was also present during the said visit.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın thanked Mayor of Famagusta Municipality Süleyman Uluçay for his visit and congratulated him on his new position and wished him every success in his new undertaking. During the visit, infrastructural works at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, which is under the joint operation of EMU and Famagusta Municipality, and training programs that can be provided by EMU for the Municipality staff were points of discussion. Providing information about the current activities at EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that EMU is an inseparable part of Famagusta and that they are always ready to realise joint projects for EMU and Famagusta with the Municipality, as before. Dr. Uluçay also stated that EMU is one of the most important building blocks of Famagusta and stated that the cooperation between the Municipality and the University will continue in an increasing format. After the visit, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented Dr. Uluçay a Lefkara work panel unique to Cyprus.