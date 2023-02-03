Southern Roots Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck Releases New Instant Rock & Roll Classic Hit, “Come At Me”
Produced by legendary, multi-GRAMMY Award winner Don Was, “Come At Me”, the final single from the band’s new EP ‘One Of A Kind,’ out 3/10 via Journeyman RecordsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released “Come At Me,” the hard-charging, rock & roll infused final single from their new EP ‘One Of A Kind,’ out March 10th via Joe Bonamassa’s newest independent label, Journeyman Records. An instant rock & roll classic produced by the renowned, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer), “Come At Me” was recorded at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (the same studio that gave us legendary albums including 'Tapestry' by Carole King and 'Blue' by Joni Mitchell, and many others). Listen/stream the track HERE. Watch the official music video for “Come At Me” NOW.
“’Come at Me" was one of the first new songs we wrote for our summer recording sessions,” commented frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “The song happened so fast, it almost wrote itself. It’s another fun upbeat song that makes you wanna scream along with the chorus after hearing it just once.”
“Working with Don was great because he has a Zen-like quality about him that makes you feel very comfortable,” Burrison added. “He knows what it takes to make a band feel relaxed to get the best performances from each player.”
“Come At Me” follows the release of the album’s captivating, Americana-infused single “Who Can You Love,” and “Pain No More,” an outstanding riff-driven roots rock track produced by the eight-time Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons). In contrast, “Come At Me” showcases another side of the band’s dynamic sound, as they gear up to release a series of diverse singles over the next year, beyond the release of the ‘One Of A Kind’ EP. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Little wonder they have made an impact on audiences across the world, where they’ve played a run of sold-out shows and proudly shared bills with talent the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, and Rival Sons. 2020’s ‘Last Light On The Highway’ garnered worldwide acclaim for the band and 2021’s ‘Shine A Light On Me Brother’ continued their upward trajectory, leading to a collaboration with Journeyman Records. They released two singles in early 2022 “Waiting For Your Man” and “She’s A Fighter.” On September 30th, The Wreck released their latest Album ‘Wreckage Vol. 2,’ which has paved the way for even more new and exciting music from the band.
Robert Jon & The Wreck is currently gearing up for a select run of performances throughout the southeast this winter, kicking off in Clearwater, FL on Friday, March 17th before winding its way through Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
THE WRECK’S CURRENTLY ON TOUR IN EUROPE
2/3/2023 WEER, NL De Bosuil
2/4/2023 HEILBRONN, DE Waldhaus
2/5/2023 PARIS, FR La Maroquinerie
2/7/2023 CARDIFF, UK The Earl Haig Club
2/8/2023 SHEFFIELD, UK Corporation
2/9/2023 CHESTER, UK The Live Rooms
2/10/2023 LEAMINGTON SPA, UK Assembly Rooms
2/11/2023 LONDON, UK Powerhaus
2/12/2023 BURY, UK The MET
2/13/2023 EDINBURGH, UK Voodoo Rooms
2/14/2023 ABERDEEN, UK Tunnels
2/15/2023 WOLVERHAMPTON, UK KK'S Steel Mill
2/16/2023 HARTLEPOOL UK Hartlepool Steelies
2/17/2023 GLOUCESTER, UK Guildhall
2/18/2023 SITTINGBOURNE, UK The Bourne Music Club
2/19/2023 LILLE, FR Le Splendid
2/21/2023 LEUVEN, BE HET Depot
2/22/2023 VERVIERS, BE Spirit of 66
2/23/2023 ASCHAFFENBURG, DE Colos-Saal
2/24/2023 HOOGEVEEN, NL Het Podium
2/25/2023 TILBURG, NL Heyhoef Backstage
2/26/2023 BONN, DE Harmonie
THE WRECK’S WINTER 2023 US TOUR
3/17/2023 CLEARWATER, FL The Murray Theatre At Ruth Eckerd Hall
3/18/2023 MELBOURNE, FL King Center Studio Theatre
3/19/2023 ORLANDO, FL Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
3/21/2023 MACON, GA Hargray Capitol Theatre
3/22/2023 CHARLOTTE, NC Booth Playhouse
3/23/2023 RALEIGH, NC Lincoln Theatre
3/24/2023 GREENVILLE, SC Gunter Theatre
3/25/2023 CHATTANOOGA, TN Songbirds
Stay tuned for continued updates.
https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
https://www.facebook.com/robertjonandthewreck
https://www.instagram.com/robertjonandthewreck/
https://twitter.com/rjandthewreck
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4FXvPjJz57tIo23OpzHlYC
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram