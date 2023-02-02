Press Releases

02/02/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Recipients of School Mental Health Workers Grants

State Releases First of Three Rounds of Grants to Increase the Number of Mental Health Workers in Schools Using ARPA Funding

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that 20 school districts across Connecticut are being awarded $5 million in funding under a competitive state grant program that will be used for hiring and maintaining school mental health workers during the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school years.

Administered by the Connecticut State Department of Education, the School Mental Health Workers Grant is funded by money the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was approved by Congress in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first of three rounds of grants aimed at increasing the number of mental health workers in schools that are being administered by the state using ARPA funding. A second round – the School Mental Health Specialists Grant – will soon provide grants totaling $15 million. A third grant program will provide $8 million to summer camps and school-based summer programming for mental health support.

Awards for each district under this first round range between $101,973 and $324,000. Priority was given to districts with a high ratio of students to school mental health workers and a high rate of student use of school mental health services.

Governor Lamont said, “Connecticut continues to provide critical resources to hire school mental health workers, which is especially important today because of the effects of the pandemic and social isolation on our children and teachers. These grants are an important step in our mission to ensure that all children and educators in our state have access to the mental health services they need to succeed and thrive.”

Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said, “The pandemic affected Connecticut students not only academically but socially and emotionally as well, and we are committed helping schools provide important mental health services to their students, families, and staff. This investment will help our schools hire additional school counselors, social workers, and school psychologists, and we are proud to support this important work that address the non-academic barriers to learning.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “The health professionals hired with these funds will no doubt make an enormous difference in the lives of thousands of children and teachers in our state. At a time when mental health services for youth are needed more than ever, I am proud to see Connecticut step up and dedicate federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to increase Connecticut student access to these vital services.”

U.S. Representative John B. Larson (CT-01) said, “With nearly 80% of youth nationwide lacking access to the mental health care they need, school-based mental health services play a critical role in breaking down barriers to access care and treatment. We passed the American Rescue Plan to ensure communities have the resources they need to respond to the unique challenges they are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will provide the resources needed for school districts in Middletown, Portland, and Wethersfield to invest in recruiting and retaining mental health providers that will offer quality care to their students.”

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “It’s common knowledge by now that America’s youth need more access to mental health care and counseling, but across the country a serious lack of school-based mental health services has persisted for years. These federal American Rescue Plan funds are going to help reverse that trend in eastern Connecticut. The Rescue Plan directed federal resources straight to our state and local communities when they needed them most, and this is a great example of how those resources are still working hard for us today. With this funding, our local school districts in Hebron, Mansfield, East Hampton, East Haddam, and Stonington will be able to acquire the tools, professional staff, and programming they need to provide students with the mental health resources and support systems they deserve.”

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said, “Over the last two years, the isolation, school closures, economic anxiety, job losses, and learning challenges have greatly exacerbated existing mental health challenges and created new barriers to treatment. These Connecticut School Mental Health Workers Grants will equip our schools with the proper tools, staffing, and educational programming to address these issues for our youth. I have been a staunch advocate for increased investments in mental health services. This funding will put us on a path forward to provide complex and compassionate care in our school systems and will help alleviate the burden of teachers, administrators, and parents to deliver the health care our students truly need.”

U.S. Representative Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “This type of investment is exactly why Congress passed the American Rescue Plan – to help rebuild from the detrimental effects of the pandemic. These grants will help students struggling with their mental health by increasing access to councilors and programming. I am glad to see a significant amount of funding going towards building out a stronger support system within the Fourth District.”

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “As students continue to recover from the most traumatizing interruption to their education, they need strong, reliable, and accessible support services. I am grateful Governor Lamont and state leaders are using American Rescue Plan funding to serve students directly. Bringing more mental health workers into schools is vital for children to heal from the pandemic and provide them with a safe learning environment.”

The recipients of the School Mental Health Workers Grant are as follows: