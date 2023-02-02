Office of Public Health to host open house at Bossier Parish Health Unit

The Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana) will hold an open house from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 31 at Bossier Parish Health Unit, 3022 Old Minden Road, #100, Bossier City.

The open house is an opportunity for the community to learn about the health unit and its services, and to meet its staff. Health unit staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about health unit services such as the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, opioid education and prevention, Community HealthWays and Medicaid navigation.

"We are excited for the public to have this opportunity to meet us as we seek to serve our community and help spread the word that our doors are open," said OPH Assistant Secretary Doris Brown. "We know people rely on our facilities for treatment and prevention, and we encourage you to take the time to visit during this open house to learn what we have to offer."

For more information, contact the Bossier Parish Health Unit at (318) 741-7314 or Region 7 Communications Coordinator Ana VanEaton at (318) 676-7842.